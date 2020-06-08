US Marines Ban Confederate Flags in all public places
US Marines Ban Confederate Flags in all public places. The flag has been seen as the symbol of racismAfter the death of George Floyd, the US Marines ban all confederate flags and symbols. The flag symbolizes centuries of slavery, racism and oppression towards African Americans.From 1860–61, 11 slave-holding states seceded from the US, forming the Confederate States of America, or the Confederacy, triggering the Civil War. In 1861, the Confederacy adopted its first of three national flags, known as the Stars and Bars. The Stars and Bars had a blue canton, or upper corner, with white stars, symb…