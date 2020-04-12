US Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000 On Easter Lockdown
US Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000 On Easter Lockdown. Another Grimm Milestone Reached By The United StatesAFPThe United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as huge swaths of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown at home.The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections — at least 527,111, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, AFP reported.Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a f…