United States passes 100,000 coronavirus deaths as states continue to reopen
The United States blew past another tragic mark in the fight against coronavirus on Wednesday surpassing 100,000 deaths nationwide.The devastating toll, reported by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, is much higher than any other country in the world and vastly exceeds the number of Americans killed in every conflict since the Korean War.The deadly virus originated in Wuhan, China, with the first official case diagnosed on Dec. 1. As the disease spread worldwide, President Donald Trump insisted in January after the first U.S. patient was diagnosed that the nation had it “t…