UNIFIED REICH (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

How many times can one campaign “accidentally” make references to Nazis?

Donald Trump talked about being a dictator. He referred to his enemies as “vermin,” which is how Nazis referred to Jews. He said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” which is more Hitler talk. During a private fundraiser, he accused President Biden of running a “Gestapo” administration, which is projection. In the past, he’s retweeted neo-Nazis and a video of a golf cart fucker in the Villages shouting “White Power.” He gave a shout-out to the white nationalist terrorist club, The Proud Boys, during a presidential debate. He invited racist antisemitic Holocaust-denying turd brains to lunch with him at MAGA-Lardo. He defended the tiki-torch Nazis who marched in Charlottesville shouting “Jews will not replace us” and “blood and soil,” and who killed Heather Heyer, an anti-racism advocate. His team is planning on building “deportation” camps during a potential second Trump term (gag). On Monday, a video posted to Donald Trump’s Truth Social account included hypothetical news headlines about what we can expect from a second Trump administration (gag) like “Trump wins,” “Economy booms,” and “Unified Reich.”

Wait, what? “Unified Reich?”

The 30-second video was posted while Trump was on a lunch break from his Manhattan hush money trial. The video was removed on Tuesday. What’s he going to post next, a video of goose steppers in jackboots?

A spokesgoon for the Trump Campaign claimed it wasn’t Trump who posted the video to his personal account, which again, went up while he was on a lunch break. McDonald’s has free WiFi, ya know. Nuggies and Nazis, yeehaw.

The spokesgoon said, “This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court. Is Donald Trump a Nazi? Nein! Nein! Nein!” I may have made up the last part.

The Trump Campaign did not create the “Unified Reich” video, but they posted it. It’s a lame excuse to blame a staffer. Was he also the coffee boy? Out of all the words for this “staffer” to miss, why did it have to be “Unified Reich?” Can the Trump Campaign tell us how many posts on Trump’s personal Truth Social account are made by a “staffer,” and not by him?

Writing for The Atlantic, David Graham defends Trump, writing it’s “not what people are making it out to be.” Graham said the “Unified Reich” was from a World War One headline, and the Trump team made a mistake. Yeah, that mistake was them thinking it was from World War Two, which was their intention.

The Trump team claims the staffer didn’t notice the “Unified Reich” but it seems like they’d hire a proofreader. Hell, I have two proofreaders for my cartoons. Are you going to tell me they don’t have one? Are you trying to convince me that Claytoonz is more organized and less chaotic than the campaign for the Republican nominee? Actually, I can be convinced of that.

I’m not buying their defenses. What’s their excuse going to be when Trump makes a statement about annexing Czechoslovakia or invading Poland? They keep making these oopsies with Nazis. They’re not making mistakes with quotes from monks or the Mickey Mouse Club. They keep quoting Nazis. Maybe it’s an oops the first time and maybe a duh moment the second, but by the time we get to six or seven, they’re intentionally quoting Nazis.

And even if they’re not trying to sound like Nazis, it demonstrates their mindset when they read the text they’re about to post and don’t see anything wrong with “Unified Reich.” Alarm bells don’t go off at the Trump Campaign for “Unified Reich.” Maybe their mistake is that they didn’t mean to show their cards this early.

Here’s what I expect from a future Trump administration (gag). When they make statements referencing and quoting Nazis, they’re not going to apologize, blame staffers, or say “oops.” They’re just going to goosestep forward with it.

