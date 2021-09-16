UK’s Piers Morgan joins Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News in global deal

Published by

Reuters

By Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) -Piers Morgan, the outspoken British journalist and broadcaster, has joined Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal that includes a new TV show in early 2022, newspaper columns and a book deal. Murdoch said in a statement on Thursday Morgan was “the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire”. “Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling,” he said. The 56-year-old’s TV show will air on weeknights on FOX Nation in the United States, Sky News Australia and on talkTV, a ne…

