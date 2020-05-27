Twitter calls Trump tweets ‘unsubstantiated’ for the first time
San Francisco (AFP) – Twitter labelled two Donald Trump tweets “unsubstantiated” and accused him of making false claims Tuesday, a first for the social network which has long resisted calls to censure the US president over truth-defying posts.The move drew a furious response from Trump, who used the platform to accuse Twitter of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.””Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he tweeted.The social media giant targeted two tweets the president posted on Tuesday in which he contended without evidence …