TRUMP’S WORST FEARS (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

So why is Trump skipping the first Republican presidential debate?

I don’t think it’s because he’s afraid of tough questions. The debate is being hosted by Fox News and even if they did ask a tough question, like how will he serve out his presidency from a Georgia jail cell, he’d just do what he did during the 2016 debates. He didn’t answer any tough questions in those debates. He never explained a policy or details. All he did was bark, attack people, and talk about his tiny dick.

I don’t think he’s skipping because he’s afraid of his opponents. Seriously? Take a look at those guys. He’s not even going to be there and most of them are kissing his ass. The only person who might challenge Trump on a fact during the debate is Chris Christie, and Trump could just respond by calling him “fat.” DeSantis doesn’t scare anyone and he’s probably going to screw himself while he’s up there, and I seriously doubt Mike Pence has any idea on how to challenge Trump. Hell, Trump’s bail agreement in Atlanta may prohibit him from being in the same room as Pence since he’s a witness.

I think Trump is skipping because he wants to hurt Fox News. He’s still bitter about them calling Arizona for Joe Biden. Another reason he wants to skip is that he doesn’t want to stand for two hours. It’s not like Trump has developed more stamina and endurance since 2016. And can his diaper go two hours without being changed?

But the greatest reason Trump is skipping the debate is because he doesn’t have to debate. He’s way ahead of his opponents and he probably doesn’t want to elevate them by being seen on the same stage as them. Instead of debating, he’s going to do a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that’ll be on Twitter/X.

Trump actually believes this interview is going to be competition for the debate, not realizing that people can stream Twitter/X while simultaneously watching TV.

But, Trump should still debate even though he doesn’t have to. Allowing voters, not just Republican voters, to judge his candidacy with the other candidates would be a public service. But, Donald Trump is not famous for doing the right thing.

As for me, I may be watching the debate at a party in Atlanta. Some friends in Atlanta have invited me to watch the debate at their home with some of their other friends. I haven’t committed yet but I’m probably going to do it.

Watch me draw:

Visit “>Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].