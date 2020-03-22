Trump would be a toilet paper profiteer
If Trump weren’t president he would own the biggest, most luxurious, ultra quilted stash of black market toilet paper in all of Manhattan.We’ve all seen the social media posts of the parasites buying bushels of toilet paper and disinfectant wipes for resale while the rest of us forage for leaves, and I have no doubt in my mind that if Trump were not the leader of the free world, he would be trying to corner the market on two-ply.There will always be a certain percentage of the population that sees a crisis as an opportunity to prey on their fellow citizens, and Trump is their king. Lie, cheat …