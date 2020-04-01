Trump warns US headed for ‘very, very painful two weeks’
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks as the United States wrestles with a coronavirus surge that the White House warns could kill as many as 240,000 Americans.”This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks,” Trump told a press conference at the White House.Trump described the pandemic as “a plague.””I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” he said.Top health experts said that the decision to maintain strict social distancing was the only way to stop the easily transmitted virus, even if thi…