TRUMP VS HARVARD (Cartoon and Column)

Along with Vladimir Putin, Walmart, Apple, Bruce Springsteen, every nation that’s a US ally, Donald Trump is at war with Harvard, and trying to remove government funding from the institution.

Now, Trump wants to redirect $300 billion from Harvard to trade schools.

Trump’s war with Harvard is Stupid vs Smart. Trump is stupid. For example, Trump doesn’t know that government grants for Harvard and other universities are mostly for scientific research of diseases, like cancer and diabetes.

There is nothing wrong with trade schools, as they teach valuable job skills. Who am I to look down on them when I’m a college dropout? The last girl I dated has a Phd, and she let me know I was the one who should be looked down upon.

While a trade school can teach you how to use a table saw and keep all your fingers, it’s not conducting research on curing cancer. It’s not even researching how to reattach your fingers.

Trump isn’t punishing Harvard, he’s punishing the world. Harvard isn’t trying to cure cancer just for Harvard.

Trump’s threat to take money away from Harvard and give it to a school that’ll teach you how to shampoo a poodle was accompanied by another post accusing Harvard of being slow to respond to the regime’s demand for information on “foreign student lists.” Trump said his administration wanted them to determine how many “radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country.”

Trump and his regime are accusing Harvard of allowing antisemitism and promoting liberal ideology. Liberal ideology is not illegal, and the claim that the nation’s oldest university is allowing antisemitism is just an excuse to take away free speech.

Did I mention Trump is dumb? The government already has a list of every foreign student attending Harvard. For a foreign student to study in the US, they must first acquire a student Visa from the US government, which unfortunately, Donald Trump is the head of. This is like the time he didn’t know he was president of Puerto Rico, or that Puerto Rico is an island, and an island is a piece of land surrounded by water, which he let the rest of know on Twitter as soon as he found out.

I hate to tell Trump that he has a list of every foreign student in the nation because he’ll probably abuse it. It’s very Orwellian that the head of the government wants names…names of people who disagree with him. He’s already arrested and deported students for disagreeing with him, without criminal charges.

Trump is also demanding that Harvard expel all of its foreign students, which is about a quarter of its enrollment. Yes, he’s demanding they all be kicked out, not just the ones from “shithole” countries.

The government is also demanding the university’s disciplinary records on Harvard’s foreign students, as well as video images of student demonstrations.

While campaigning in 2023, Trump posted a video in which he spoke of “billions and billions of dollars that we will collect by taxing, fining, and suing excessively large private university endowments” to create an entity called the American Academy.

