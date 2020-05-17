Trump vs Biden: first it was wild — then came COVID-19
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump’s reelection battle against Joe Biden was always going to be wild — and then came the coronavirus, killing nearly 90,000 Americans, scuttling the economy and throwing the race into surreal confusion.Less than six months before election day, neither candidate can campaign normally, voters wonder whether they’ll be safe, and Trump suddenly faces what amounts to a referendum on his handling of a once-in-a-century crisis.”We really don’t know how this is going to play out,” politics professor Christopher Arterton at George Washington University told AFP.F…