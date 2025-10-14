Trump slaughters another small Venezuelan boat’s crew

President Donald Trump, continuing to govern via the social network where he has a financial stake, announced that the United States has again blown up a small Venezuelan boat, killing all four aboard. He has accused the crew, without evidence, of carrying drugs with intent to distribute in the United States. This is the fifth such bombing this fall, 27 dead, an action the NYC Bar Association has called “murder.”

Last week, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said, in a televised address to military leaders:

“I want to warn the population: We have to prepare ourselves because the irrationality with which the U.S. empire operates is not normal… It’s anti-political, anti-human, warmongering, rude, and vulgar.”

Although Trump has not provided any details or evidence to Congress, the NYTimes obtained an internal memo earlier this month which “reportedly stated that Trump has deemed cartels engaged in drug smuggling as ‘non-state armed groups’ whose actions ‘constitute an armed attack against the United States‘.”

Last month, UN experts condemned the “extrajudicial execution” of first two attacks on alleged drug traffickers.

“International law does not allow governments to simply murder alleged drug traffickers,” the experts said. “Criminal activities should be disrupted, investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the rule of law, including through international cooperation.”

Even the conservative Daily Caller expressed shock: “What The H*ll Is Going On With Trump’s Narco Strikes? Are We At War With Venezuela?”

Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also posted a screen capture of the Truth Social post on Twitter/X:

When will the MAGA Congress do its job, demand evidence (which is probably non-existent or he would have touted it) and curtail Trump’s warmongering? After all, U.S. intelligence agencies have disputed Trump allegations that these are Tren de Aragua (a Venezuelan criminal organization) boats.