Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday seeking to strip social media giants like Twitter of legal immunity for content posted by users.If this was enacted, the likes of Twitter and Facebook would become open to lawsuits and greatly increased government regulation.Trump — angered this week after Twitter tagged one of his tweets for the first time with a fact-check notice — said regulation was needed because the companies are no longer neutral forums but engaging in “political activism.”According to Trump, such platforms have “unchecked power to censor, re…