TRUMP SHATTERS ANOTHER NORM: POSTS FAKE VIDEO SHOWING HIM DUMPING FECES ON PROTESTERS

When history is written — if in the future honest history is written — Donald Trump will go down as having done many negative things to American politics. But, above all, he’ll go down as a president who shattered norms, relentlessly worked to polarize and who contributed to the vulgarization of American politics.

The latest episode in Trump’s lastest race to the political gutter came in the form of an AI video that shows him dumping fecal matter on No Kings demonstrators. The organizers estimate 7 million people participated. Trump soon responded with his video which also showed him specifically dumping crap on 23-year-old political influencer Harry Sission who has 337.9k followers on X.

Attention Harry: you are now likely to get many more followers on Twitter and on TikTok, be invited on more cable shows and will have a lucrative income from public speaking.

The video was shocking even coming from norm-shattering Trump. Whoever thought an american President would a)be so publicly vulgar, b)do a video reflecting his desire to dump fecal matter on 7 million people who oppose him c)do a video which underscored again how he is President of the base, for the base and of the base. Trump seemingly seeks to be president of Red America and punish Blue America, which he perceives as The Enemy. The latest news is that he’s considering cutting off all federal funding to California.

How did the media cover it?

The New York Times:

President Trump has posted a fake video on social media that showed him wearing a crown and flying a jet labeled “King Trump” that dumps brown liquid on protesters.

The short video, shared on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social account late Saturday, was posted on the same day that protesters participated in a daylong mass demonstration, known as “No Kings,” against the Trump administration. The protests were held in cities and towns in all 50 states, with participants holding signs such as “I Pledge Allegiance to No King” and chanting slogans against the president, accusing him of acting in authoritarian ways.

The fake video, set to the song “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins, shows the plane dropping a brown liquid resembling feces onto the heads of protesters, who appeared to be gathered in a city.

The White House on Saturday also posted on social media an A.I.-generated image of Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns. “Have a good night, everyone,” the post said, with the crown emoji.

.

The Huff Post:

Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video of himself dumping shit on Americans marching in protest at his policies.

The bizarre clip shows the US president flying a fighter jet and wearing a crown as he targets those taking part in Saturday’s “No Kings” marches.

Trump posted the video on his Truth Social page late on Saturday night US time.

The 19-second clip starts with the jet, bearing the logo “King Trump” taking off from an airfield

Trump is then seen in the cockpit with a crown on his head and wearing military fatigues.

The video then pans out to show him dumping his brown payload, which proceeds to land on the heads of the marchers in the streets below.

It came after around 100,000 anti-Trump protesters marched in Washington DC to oppose the moves he has openly taken toward authoritarianism since his return to the White House in January.

They carried signs and wore clothing with messages ranging from the direct – “NO KINGS, NO NAZIS, NO TRUMP” – to the subtle – a cap with the words “Gulf of Mexico,” referring to his decree that it now be called the Gulf of America.

The Daily Beast:

President Donald Trump acknowledged the “No Kings” protests organized against him on Saturday by sharing a thoroughly bizarre AI-generated video of himself.

In the video, posted to Truth Social on Saturday evening, Trump—wearing a crown—can be seen flying a plane that has “KING TRUMP” emblazoned on the side.

As Kenny Loggins’ 1986 hit “Danger Zone” from Top Gun plays, “King” Trump flies over New York City and unloads several tons of mysterious brown sludge on protesters.

The first person struck by the sludge is 23-year-old liberal influencer Harry Sisson, who has become the target of MAGA ire for his criticisms of the president.

Many of Trump’s supporters have spent several days calling for Sisson—who was born in Singapore but is an American citizen—to be deported.

Reaction on social media was far more blunt (WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE FOLLOWS):