Trump meeting with Putin: will Trump defer to Putin again?

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to talk about Ukraine and the key question now is: Will Trump defer to Putin again?
Over the years it has become clear that the one person Trump has avoided criticizing or breaking with is Putin. A whole cottage industry has emerged with AI images and cartoons poking fun at Putin, who some on social media call Trump’s boss or “the home office.”
So what about this time? Putin is apparently delighted about this meeting for several reasons, as the New York Times reports:
Late last month, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was facing a stark reality: He was on the verge of losing President Trump, the one Western leader possibly willing to help him get his way in Ukraine and achieve his long-held goal of rupturing the European security order.
After months of trying to get Mr. Putin to end the war, Mr. Trump had grown tired of ineffectual phone calls and talks, and had begun issuing ultimatums. Even worse for Mr. Putin, Mr. Trump appeared to have patched up his relationship with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, despite an Oval Office blowup earlier this year that delighted Moscow.
It was not clear that Mr. Trump would be able or willing to follow through on the threats he had made to put punishing tariffs on nations buying Russian oil, or what real impact such moves would have on Moscow. But Mr. Trump’s deadline for Mr. Putin to end the war was swiftly approaching, presaging some sort of further rift between the White House and the Kremlin.
So Mr. Putin shifted tack ever so slightly.
The result?
Despite previous refusals by Russian officials to negotiate over territory in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian leader, during a meeting at the Kremlin last week, left Mr. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, with the impression that Russia was now willing to engage in some deal-making on the question of land.
“We’re going to get some back, and we’re going to get some switched,” Mr. Trump said Friday. “There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both.”
By speaking a language Mr. Trump understands — the language of real estate — Mr. Putin secured something he had been seeking ever since January: a one-on-one meeting with the U.S. leader, without Mr. Zelensky present, to make his case and cut a deal.
“It has been a very good week for Putin,” said Sam Greene, a professor of Russian politics at Kings College London. “He has taken himself out of a position of significant vulnerability. He has maneuvered this entire process into something that is more or less exactly what he needed it to be.”
At the same time, tensions between Washington and Kyiv have reappeared.
Mr. Zelensky said on Saturday that the Ukrainian Constitution does not allow Kyiv to negotiate away the country’s land. Mr. Trump initially told European officials that the meeting with Mr. Putin would be followed by a three-way summit with both Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky. But the Kremlin quickly said no such promise had been made. The White House proceeded anyway.
Make your bets now on what will happen. Given Trump’s deference to Putin — in policy and in his body language during meetings — it seems an easy bet.
BREAKING: Lindsey Graham lies that Biden didn’t help Ukraine “at all” when Russia invaded in 2022. This is even more ridiculous when the person he’s defending here is Trump. Biden rallied the free world in support of Ukraine and never wavered. pic.twitter.com/JPfu8kmr12
— Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 10, 2025
BREAKING: Trump’s NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker says that Trump’s plan will only give Russia Ukrainian territory that they “earned” on the battlefield. This effectively justifies the invasion. America should not facilitate any deal that rewards Putin.
pic.twitter.com/gN2VBB0ZHD
— Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 10, 2025
Just putting this here for no particular reason. pic.twitter.com/bdHuW8AE3Y
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 10, 2025
This is a severe case of Dear-Leader-itis. Putin craves a meeting with Trump to bolster his legitimacy and credibility. Trump (so far) has gotten nothing from Putin in return for this gift. It ain't a breakthrough yet. https://t.co/aIYsh758ar
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 10, 2025
This is French president Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic way of saying America's pedophile president can go fuck himself. Europe stands w/ President Zelensky and Ukraine and against murderous dictator Putin and Russia. Trump's Neville Chamberlain appeasement routine will not stand. pic.twitter.com/NVSKwzrJab
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 10, 2025
Mark Kelly: "I hope we got something out of this. Putin is a war criminal. This is not a show of strength to allow him to fly into the United States to land here to negotiate with our president." pic.twitter.com/Xi7B01zb11
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2025
Looks like Putin's got his old magic back with Trump. His disappointment and outrage with Putin are gone. A Putin-Trump summit in former Russia-America, Alaska, is not quite as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David, but certainly reminds one of that. pic.twitter.com/oK81qRcFNG
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 9, 2025
Just like Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David, inviting Putin to Alaska stinks. The only legitimate reason for Putin to set foot in the U.S. is to arrest him as a war criminal and send him to The Hague for trial. @realDonaldTrump looks like a weakling trying to “Reset” with… pic.twitter.com/8LoFrVjzct
— Alexander S. Vindman ?? (@AVindman) August 9, 2025
The only way out of the Ukraine-Russia impasse is to give Zelenskyy what he needs to push Putin back. Giving Putin any territory is appeasement and an invitation for him to attack again. pic.twitter.com/QOrzhbqNJG
— Piyush Mittal ??????????? (@piyushmittal) August 10, 2025
Trump has betrayed Ukraine and Europe.
If putin retains the occupied territories, the world will become more dangerous and cruel, because it will show other dictators that it is possible to conquer foreign lands by force without NATO reacting. – The Telegraph
"The post-war… pic.twitter.com/W1zpamtTim
— Jürgen Nauditt ???? (@jurgen_nauditt) August 9, 2025
Witkoff is a complete imbecile, who told European leaders, directly or through Trump, THREE DIFFERENT THINGS on three different days about key aspects of Putin’s proposal. Combine that with Trump’s impulsiveness and you have a recipe for disaster. What a mess. pic.twitter.com/nE8Vgx5OAt
— John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 9, 2025
Trump is talking about a "land swap" deal like he has the power to negotiate and give away Ukraine's territory.
What Putin and Trump both have in common is that neither view Ukraine as an independent and sovereign nation with the right to self-determination.
If Ukraine does not… pic.twitter.com/gchydlFq6z
— Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) August 9, 2025
For those who were hopeful that Trump “pivoted” on Ukraine, the meeting in Alaska will sell Ukraine down the river.
Trump is scared to death of Putin.
Taco
— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) August 9, 2025
Any dealings with Vladimir Putin must have one core objective: raising the costs to the point where continuing his war on Ukraine is no longer in his interest.
Putin is a bully, and bullies only respond to one thing – strength. pic.twitter.com/3w2O5a0EMW
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 7, 2025
Zelensky tells what Putin really is and wants.
Zelenskyy: Putin’s only card is the ability to kill. He tries to sell the halt of deaths at the highest price. 1/ pic.twitter.com/At1V17FUSh
— Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) August 10, 2025
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.