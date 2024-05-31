" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Jury finds Trump guilty; Republicans abandon rule of law

Jury finds Trump guilty; Republicans abandon rule of law

by Leave a Comment

Trump Guilty

Twelve anonymous New York citizens found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts: falsifying business records with the intent to illegally affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Any one of these jurors could have hung the jury, gone public, and been set for life as a right-wing media darling. Book deals, speaking circuit, position in a future Trump admin, whatever they wanted. But all 12 put public service over personal gain.

Not Joe Biden. Not Alvin Bragg. Not Juan Merchan.

Twelve citizens.

We are a land of law

For almost 250 years, this land has been one of law, not dictator. When the laws were deemed unsupportable, we changed them, sometimes with blood.

Law-and-order politicians urge us to accept the verdict of unanimous juries even when they exonerate cops who murder citizens.

Which makes the stock GOP response to Trump’s verdict so reprehensible.

Silent on Twitter but not silent: Collins.

Silent: Romney. Arnie. Liz. Pence.

Lawlessness has consequences

As a convicted felon, Trump cannot vote in Florida^. He cannot own a firearm or get a security clearance.

Predictably, the noise machine is in full force, complete with media regurgitation (and little fact-checking).

Look. The president of the United States is the chief executive. And although the Constitution does not bar a felon* from running for president, no political party should propose a convicted felon as its candidate for the presidency. No thinking voter should cast their vote for a convicted felon and expect that man to uphold the laws of the land.

Don’t expect stock think pieces to follow that line.

This case has never been about “hush money” despite that news media framework. It’s not illegal to pay someone not to say something.

It’s like Watergate: crime plus cover-up.

And it’s the result of a lifetime of skating on ever thinning ice.

~~~

* Until the late 1700s, the penalty for felonies “defined by common law” was hanging. “Many [British] defendants were sentenced to more than one punishment. This is particularly common for those sentenced to the pillory, imprisonment, whipping, fines and providing sureties for good behaviour.” Capital punishment was also “an integral part of eighteenth-century city life with the execution day as its pinnacle” in the colonies. Little surprise, then, that the Constitution does not prohibit felons from running for public office.

^ Under Florida law, felons (not convicted of moral turpitude) lose their right to vote. “A felony conviction in another state makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida only if the conviction would make the person ineligible to vote in the state where the person was convicted.” New Yorkers incarcerated for a felony conviction are ineligible to vote.

Header image: Twitter 1, Twitter 2

Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter