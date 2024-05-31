Jury finds Trump guilty; Republicans abandon rule of law

Twelve anonymous New York citizens found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts: falsifying business records with the intent to illegally affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Any one of these jurors could have hung the jury, gone public, and been set for life as a right-wing media darling. Book deals, speaking circuit, position in a future Trump admin, whatever they wanted. But all 12 put public service over personal gain.

Not Joe Biden. Not Alvin Bragg. Not Juan Merchan.

Twelve citizens.

It only takes ONE juror to hang a jury. Juror #2 answered that Trump’s Truth Social was their only source of news and not even THAT person voted Not Guilty on even ONE charge. Please save your rigged/sham/kangaroo takes for your echo-chamber friends & donors. pic.twitter.com/EWvjqeLE8I — Ryan Silvey (@RyanSilvey) May 30, 2024

We are a land of law

For almost 250 years, this land has been one of law, not dictator. When the laws were deemed unsupportable, we changed them, sometimes with blood.

Law-and-order politicians urge us to accept the verdict of unanimous juries even when they exonerate cops who murder citizens.

Which makes the stock GOP response to Trump’s verdict so reprehensible.

These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 31, 2024

How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process? This verdict will tragically undermine Americans’ confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 30, 2024

Corrupt, partisan, vicious. I won’t stand by while the leader of our party is ambushed by our own government. Will you stand with Trump before midnight tonight and condemn this witch hunt once and for all?https://t.co/4ZNc1g6ajx — Steve Scalise (@SteveScaliseGOP) May 30, 2024

EVERYONE who calls themselves a leader in our party must stand up and condemn this lawless election interference. Silence is not merely indifference. It is an endorsement of Joe Biden and the weaponization of our justice system. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) May 30, 2024

A lot of the people calling the NY prosecution illegitimate also thought the first impeachment, second impeachment, aborted independent commission, special committee, and special counsel investigation were procedurally unsound. A skeptical person might question their sincerity. — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) May 31, 2024

Silent on Twitter but not silent: Collins.

Silent: Romney. Arnie. Liz. Pence.

Lawlessness has consequences

As a convicted felon, Trump cannot vote in Florida^. He cannot own a firearm or get a security clearance.

Predictably, the noise machine is in full force, complete with media regurgitation (and little fact-checking).

Some easy predictions for the next 24-48hrs:

– Trump's campaign will announce record fundraising in response to the convictions. No reporter will validate it when the FEC reports are updated.

– A hastily fielded GOP poll will claim the decision had no impact, echoed by the media. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 30, 2024

Across the country, GOP pollsters are scrambling to field a methodologically unsound survey, likely fielded over just one night, hoping to shape a media narrative claiming that Americans just don't care about Trump's conviction. I beg of the media – don't fall for it. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 30, 2024

Look. The president of the United States is the chief executive. And although the Constitution does not bar a felon* from running for president, no political party should propose a convicted felon as its candidate for the presidency. No thinking voter should cast their vote for a convicted felon and expect that man to uphold the laws of the land.

Don’t expect stock think pieces to follow that line.

So many think-pieces written about how the Democratic convention should swap out older-than-ideal nominee Joe Biden; so few about how the Republican convention should swap out proven fraudster, rapist. and convicted felon Donald Trump. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 30, 2024

This case has never been about “hush money” despite that news media framework. It’s not illegal to pay someone not to say something.

It’s like Watergate: crime plus cover-up.

And it’s the result of a lifetime of skating on ever thinning ice.

~~~

* Until the late 1700s, the penalty for felonies “defined by common law” was hanging. “Many [British] defendants were sentenced to more than one punishment. This is particularly common for those sentenced to the pillory, imprisonment, whipping, fines and providing sureties for good behaviour.” Capital punishment was also “an integral part of eighteenth-century city life with the execution day as its pinnacle” in the colonies. Little surprise, then, that the Constitution does not prohibit felons from running for public office.

^ Under Florida law, felons (not convicted of moral turpitude) lose their right to vote. “A felony conviction in another state makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida only if the conviction would make the person ineligible to vote in the state where the person was convicted.” New Yorkers incarcerated for a felony conviction are ineligible to vote.

