Trump Dollar Menu (Column and Cartoon)

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud case issued a fine against him of nearly $355 million. With interest, it comes to $450 million. For Trump to appeal this, he has 30 days to come up with the money or convince an outside company to post a bond.

To get a bond, Trump will have to provide some of his property as collateral…the same property that he lied about the value. The bond company better get an outside party to determine the value of Trump’s collateral and not take Trump’s word for it. Trump is famous for reneging on deals and not paying people, like contractors and lawyers.

Donald Trump has been grifting in New York for a long time. He lost his fake university and fake charity, and now, he’s barred for the next three years from serving on the board or being CEO of his own company in New York. Two of Trump’s trust-fund babies are also barred for two years and fined $4 million each. When all three of these goons testified or gave depositions, their memories were worse than all the claims they’ve made about President Biden’s memories. The only one to escape unscathed was Ivanka, probably because she’s pretty.

Another restriction on Trump is that he can’t obtain a loan from a New York bank for the next three years and the Trump Organization will be overseen by a court-appointed monitor, Barbara Jones, who’s the person who prosecuted the Donnie Brasco case. Trump will not go bankrupt from this nor will the Trump Org go out of business because his assets are worth more than the fine, but Trump is now cash-poor.

Trump is being fined for deceiving lenders by inflating the value of his properties by hundreds of millions of dollars. Donald Trump is a liar and a cheat. The art of the deal for Trump is grifting. When it comes to the art of grifting, Donald Trump is Picasso.

To understand just how much Trump inflated the value of his properties, if you have a home valued at $400,000, using Trump’s method to value Mar-a-Lago, you would claim your house is worth over $16 million.

Trump’s lawyers are already contacting companies to post a bond. I’m sure he’ll get one as the bond company won’t have to trust Trump after they’re paid a premium and have property as collateral. What the bond company does is tell the court that Trump has the money to pay the fine, but the court won’t be able to collect until Trump’s appeals are exhausted. Even if Trump doesn’t win an appeal, the fine could be reduced. But there’s a nine percent interest during the appeal process and the total amount can increase the fine higher than $500 million. If the penalty is upheld, the money will most likely come straight from Donald Trump’s pockets and not from his contributors.

It’s a shame that people donate money to a man who owns a private plane, shits in gold toilets, and claims he’s a billionaire. There’s no accounting for stupid. But, even with donations coming in from yee-haws, they aren’t giving him $450 million.

Trump had more than $33 million in cash on hand at the end of last year, and his Trump Save America joint fundraising committee brought in $75 million in the second half of the year. However, he’s bleeding this money on legal fees. Two of his political committees spent a combined $50 million on legal expenses in 2023, which is much more than which is much more than it’s spending on the campaign. The PAC Trump controls only had $5 million on hand at the start of the year. Do the math. Even if Trump can legally use campaign money to pay this fine, it’s not enough. Trump will either have to give all the cash he hands in his personal bank accounts or sell some things.

Trump sent a fundraising email to the Rubes disguised as a Valentine’s Day letter to Melania, where he insulted her by accusing her of making him the man he is today. The suckers could click a heart in the email that’s actually a link to donate money.

Trump was preparing for this fine and did sell two properties recently plus, he has a new business deal with Saudi Arabia that’s pumping an unknown amount of blood money into his pocket. Maybe the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, that guy who had a journalist butchered, will give Trump the money to pay off this fine. Why not? The Crown Prince gave Jared $2 billion right after he left his White House job which required him to work closely with the Crown Prince. When asked yesterday about taking money from the Crown Prince who had Saudi journalist and U.S. protectee, Jamal Khashoggi, murdered, Jared replied, “Are we still talking about that?”.

Don’t forget that Trump still has the fine of $83.3 for grabbing E. Jean Carroll by the you-know-what and lying about it.

Dear Rubes, suckers, and assorted Yee-Haws, your love for Trump is based on his being a billionaire. But if he was as successful as he claims, he wouldn’t need your money. It takes a special kind of stupid to give a money your money because he’s been fined for lying about his wealth.

Donald Trump admitted in a deposition that the value of his assets went up and down with his “feelings.” I hope he’s feeling the dollar menu.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].