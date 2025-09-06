Trump declares war on American city

No matter how the Administration tries to spin this Truth Social post, it is not funny. And based on Trump’s public statements this week, it’s damn serious.

Trump’s rhetoric of the Hollywoodification of war, ‘Chipocalypse Now’, reflects the Oscar winning movie about Vietnam, Apocalypse Now.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker wrote on Twitter (X):

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.

The inflammatory rhetoric reflects Trump’s unauthorized attempt to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. On Friday, the URL defense.gov redirected to war.gov.

Only Congress can change the name of an executive agency; the GOP rushed to introduce legislation supporting Trump’s re-branding.

The post-WWII era ushered in the Department of Defense, an overarching agency that encompasses the various branches of the military. It did not exist during WWII. Moreover, the name reflected the global effort to avoid war: