Trump criticizes George W. Bush over call for unity amid coronavirus
George W. Bush’s evocative three-minute coronavirus video went out of its way to avoid controversy.The former president didn’t mention President Donald Trump or any political leaders during his “Call for Unity” message. Instead, Bush praised the American spirit and vowed that the nation would beat the pandemic.Trump’s reaction? Bush should have backed the president during his impeachment fight.“He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!” Trump wrote on Twitter.Bush’s video appeared to be specifically designed to avoid any hint of criticizing Trump’…