Trump attack on WHO rocks global efforts to unite against virus
Geneva (AFP) – Global efforts to join forces against the coronavirus faltered Wednesday after Donald Trump froze funding for the World Health Organization, igniting a chorus of criticism from world leaders who urged solidarity in the face of a crippling economic crisis.The US president’s shock move came as a patchwork of countries experiment with loosening lockdown measures, ushering the planet into a new and uncertain phase of a pandemic that has killed more than 125,000 people worldwide and infected at least two million. In Europe, Denmark became the first country on the badly-hit continent…