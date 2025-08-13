TRUMP AND EPSTEIN (SATIRE SONG PARODY)

(Melody: Love and Marriage)

By Laurie Baron

Trump and Epstein, Trump and Epstein

Hung together since they were sex fiends.

If Trump released the file,

We’d know the names Epstein compiled?

Trump and Kristi, Trump and Kristi

Promised disclosure but it was too risky.

What might she be hiding?

Or is she lying and misguiding?

Try, try, try to disguise it.

It seems like collusion.

Try, try, try to deny it.

And you might reach that conclusion.

Trump and Ghislaine, Trump and Ghislaine

She seeks a pardon, so Trump won’t be blamed.

She made no admission

To get moved to a better prison.

Trump and his base, Trump and his base.

Disappointed by his about face.

Fed them machinations.

Could lead to his ruination.



Laurie Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. Republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.