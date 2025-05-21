Trump and Climate Change

It appears that President Trump is going all out to destroy humanity in the near future because of ignorance. As long as he makes money now, he doesn’t seem to care what happens to the world and our species after he’s gone. He abhors science and scientific facts, particularly if they conflict with his own ideas in areas in which he’s deficient in knowledge. Any information that comes from research or a scientist he refuses to believe and views it as a hoax. He projects his own need for self-aggrandizement and lies if it promotes his ideas or values onto scientists whom he sees as self-interested. He refuses to accept climate change as a reality, not withstanding the heat waves, storms, hurricanes, wildfires and other unusual weather that is occurring. And of course, the data that originates from scientific research is not to be believed.

In his first term, he withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord which set targets for nations to curb the emissions of greenhouse gases. Now he is cutting off federal money for wind farms, solar energy and renewable energy in general. He wants the U.S. to continue to produce more and more oil and natural gas and even backs coal mining. Is it a coincidence that the fossil fuel industry promoted Trump’s presidential run with large infusions of cash?

New research on climate supported by the federal government is being stopped with scientists working in this area fired. Trump doesn’t want to know how quickly greenhouse gases responsible for climate change are increasing in the atmosphere and from where they are originating. He’s uninterested in how this will affect the nation’s economy and the population’s health. The president has become the poster boy for “Ignorance is Bliss.” What you don’t know can’t hurt you. And even more importantly, your political opponents can’t use the data against you if the data is unavailable.

Trump has also cut funds for NOAA, the National Weather Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that Americans may have no warnings when climate disasters will strike, nor federal aid afterwards when disaster relief is needed. Regulations to curb air pollution which also contribute to global warming and health problems are also being cut or eliminated.

It is amazing that America has a president who is so ignorant about science and yet refuses to acknowledge the facts that scientists have accumulated. Not only is climate science being decimated, but all scientific fields are going to suffer because of funds being withheld for basic research. From being the leader in scientific research in multiple areas, America is going to be a laggard in acquiring new scientific information. This is going to have a negative effect on our economy and make us less competitive with the rest of the world, particularly China. Health is another area that will suffer greatly. Maybe we should all bury our heads in the sand and forget about new scientific information until Trump’s term is over. Let me repeat again that for President Trump, Ignorance Is Bliss.

