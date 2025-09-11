TRUMP ALLY CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATED ON CAMPUS: SO WHAT’S NEXT?

Charlie Kirk, a conservative youth activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who helped propel Trump into office, has died after being shot in the neck during a rally at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Expressions of outrage, sadness, and grief at yet another American in political life being murdered poured in — but so did the rumblings of partisan and ideological finger pointingon the right. At this writing, no suspect is in custody. Kirk died instantly after being shot from far range. A gruesome video showing him speaking then shot in the neck with blood gushing out of his neck has appeared online. A link to it appears on The Drudge Report front pagE.

Charlie Kirk, the charismatic founder of the nation’s pre-eminent right-wing youth activist group, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University in what the state’s governor described as a “political assassination.” Officials had taken two people into custody by late Wednesday as part of their investigation, but both were released without being charged in relation to the shooting. It was unclear if anyone else was in law enforcement custody. Charlie Kirk’s event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday was the first stop of a fall semester tour organized through Turning Point USA, the right-wing political organization he led. For “The American Comeback Tour,” which began this year, Mr. Kirk had traveled to college campuses across the country to discuss a range of political topics, including immigration, abortion and transgender issues. Over the past decade, Charlie Kirk became one of the most influential young leaders in right-wing American politics. Mr. Kirk, 31, who was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University, had been an energetic member of President Trump’s inner circle, known for his abilities as a speaker, his fund-raising and his loyalty to the president.

Yet, as shocking as Kirk’s killing was, the fact that there was this kind of assassination is sadly not that unexpected. After all, America is awash in violence, political or otherwise, every day of the year. Responding to the initial reports of the shooting, Representative Jaime Raskin wrote: “Condemning another absolutely disgraceful act of gun violence.” The word “another” captures the disturbing truth of the news: Gun violence, whether in the form of school shootings or political violence, is out of control in the United States. This violence is a product of a political system that refuses to implement gun control even as the social fabric frays. We have known this for a long time. Writing in The New York Times in June, University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape argued that “since the beginning of President Trump’s second term in January, acts of political violence in the United States have been occurring at an alarming rate.” Pape cited the assassination of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and the attempted assassination of one of her colleagues; the arson at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro; and the killing of Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC. He also noted that this surge in violence, which dates back to the polarization that started with Trump’s candidacy in 2016, also manifested itself in the January 6 insurrection, the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and the assassination attempts against Trump, among many other cases. Pape painted a dismal picture of society where political violence is becoming much more common and socially accepted: Today’s political violence is occurring across the political spectrum—and there is a corresponding rise in public support for it on both the right and the left. Since 2021, the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, which I direct, has conducted national surveys on a quarterly basis on support for political violence among Americans. These surveys are telling because, as other research has shown, the more public support there is for political violence, the more common it is. Our May survey was the most worrisome yet. About 40 percent of Democrats supported the use of force to remove Mr. Trump from the presidency, and about 25 percent of Republicans supported the use of the military to stop protests against Mr. Trump’s agenda.

But what I say in this moment, or what any of those leaders say, doesn’t really matter when there’s an open struggle, in these moments of confusion, to redefine reality. “The Democrat party is a domestic terrorist organization,” said Sean Davis, a conservative activist who was merely echoing the words of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller just a couple of weeks ago. “Every post on Bluesky is celebrating the assassination,” said writer Tim Urban. “The Left is the party of murder,” said incipient trillionaire Elon Musk on his personal microblogging site, X. This effort to amp up your political side in times of extreme emotion, to not just condemn the individual act but to slander all your political opposition at once, is the kind of thing you see in societies in open civil warfare. The only time we’ve seen it in America was in the prelude to open civil warfare. The consensus about the pointlessness of political violence, if you scratch the surface, almost surely still exists. But an infinite scroll that pounds ideas into people’s heads, and dares them to take action, perverts that consensus. America has often been on the brink of deciding that it is intolerable to live among one another. There have been secession threats for as long as there has been a country. In recent years, it has been dealt with through a kind of whispered segregation, where we ideologically sort ourselves among ideological lines. But we cannot divorce ourselves entirely. We come together in the noisy black hole of our social media feeds, where we read the heaviest users tell lies about each other and perform what can only be described as perpetual incitement. And that definitely feels like what happens right before societies break, and turn on each other. I had the sad occasion to discuss political violence a year ago, when our current president was also shot at, turning his head at the most opportune moment to survive the attack. What I said then remains true: This is not a singularly violent moment in our history, we are a deeply violent country, and no political party or ideology holds an absolute monopoly on the manifestation of that violence. Eleven of the last 12 presidents have seen at least some sort of plot on their lives. We have been here before and in greater numbers, as the names Kennedy and King will surely reveal. It’s part of the background noise of living in this country.

Minutes after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an event in Utah on Wednesday, far-right influencers and extremist communities lit up social media with calls for violence against the left. Kirk, the cofounder of conservative youth organizing group Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while taking questions at a TPUSA event held at Utah Valley University. Law enforcement officials said late afternoon Wednesday that a “person of interest” was in custody, but that individual was later released. No motive has yet been reported by authorities. Despite this, many far-right influencers and Republican officials immediately blamed the left for carrying out the shooting. In some extremist groups, members called for civil war and violent retribution. “This is a war, this is a war, this is a war,” said Alex Jones, the influencer and school shooting conspiracy theorist, during a livestream on his Infowars channel. “For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” said President Donald Trump in a taped address posted to his Truth Social account. “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in the country today.” Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes, who had his sentence for seditious conspiracy with regards to the January 6 Capitol riot commuted by Trump earlier this year, announced on Infowars that it was time to restart his militia group in order to provide public protection for figures like Kirk. “I’m going to be rebuilding the Oath Keepers, and we will be doing protection again,” said Rhodes. “If my security team had been at that event, if they had been up there on the high point, looking for potential threats, they would have saved Charlie Kirk from being shot.” Rhodes then called on Trump to “do what’s right, what’s necessary” and “invoke the Insurrection Act” in the wake of the shooting. “You should declare the left in this country is in obvious open rebellion against the law of the United States, they’re committing insurrection, they’re aiding and abetting an invasion, and they’re blocking the execution of federal law,” Rhodes said. More mainstream right-wing commentators and lawmakers have also joined in the rush to blame the left and call for action. Ed Martin, the US pardon attorney and former acting US attorney for DC, wrote on X: “For it is written, ‘Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,’ says the Lord,” citing Romans 12:19.

Trump in his video: “For years, the radical left has compared wonderful Americans like Charlie Kirk to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This type of language is directly responsible for the terrorism we’re seeing in our country today." "Radical left… https://t.co/hMleYQ41uQ — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 11, 2025

Lot of people on this here website need to be put on 72 hour psych holds. Yikes. https://t.co/m6wnjvWyJ2 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) September 10, 2025

The president is laying a pretext for investigations and other actions against a currently undefined group of people and organizations in the wake of Kirk’s murder, in ways he has not for other murders: https://t.co/eWOfFjcOyq — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 11, 2025

Statement by President George W. Bush: "Today, a young man was murdered in cold blood while expressing his political views. It happened on a college campus, where the open exchange of opposing ideas should be sacrosanct. Violence and vitriol must be purged from the public… — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 10, 2025

Im devastated by the death of Charlie Kirk. While I didnt agree with much he said, this was a young man with a wife, kids and a full life ahead. Something horrible is happening to us, & an innocent paid the price. And please, be a damn human and don't make this tragedy partisan. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 10, 2025

We need to stop saying "they" did a thing. No. The shooter did the thing. The shooter is responsible. https://t.co/lK47tVUOsu — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) September 10, 2025

Loomer once doxxed my home address on this website and repeatedly encouraged her followers to go after me resulting in death threats that mentioned my son. pic.twitter.com/T4VqcXQLFw — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 10, 2025

Declaring “war” is not only dumb but incredibly dangerous. You might get views and likes on social media, but this only divides us further and puts more people in danger. Nobody, left or right, should be speaking like this. My thoughts go out to Charlie Kirk’s family. pic.twitter.com/QM4SA9wXNM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 10, 2025

Every living former President has now issued a statement on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/0YdwwxvjL3 — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) September 10, 2025

1. Yes, I see the right calling for civil war. It’s what they do. Don’t take the bait. 2. That wound wasn’t survivable. He could have landed on an ER table and still wouldn’t have made it 9 times out of 10. 3. Two children lost their father. Have some compassion. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 10, 2025

My god this is so f'ing irresponsible. Blaming Democrats because a right-wing celebrity was killed WILL FUEL MORE POLITICAL VIOLENCE. And we still have no idea who committed this shooting and their motive. Nancy Mace is a menace. https://t.co/vf5kcg6hsF — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) September 10, 2025

ZOOM IN: Just seconds after Charlie Kirk was shot, look closely at the roof of the Losee Center. You can see a figure sprinting away. This was tactical. Elevated position. Long-range precision. Clean getaway. That’s not a lone crazy; that’s a trained hand. pic.twitter.com/gr9Df1oU58 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 10, 2025

If you notice someone lying on a roof like this at an event, try screaming instead of filming https://t.co/5YIcXNiWsu — Rachel Bitecofer ?? (@RachelBitecofer) September 10, 2025

I strongly condemn the tragic, politically charged violence that claimed the life of Charlie Kirk today at Utah Valley University. No cause or ideology can ever justify taking a life. This is a reprehensible attack on free speech and civic dialogue. — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) September 10, 2025

Fox News’ Jesse Watters says “we’re gonna avenge Charlie [Kirk’s] death.” “Everybody’s accountable. And we’re watching … the politicians, the media, and all these rats out there. This can never happen again. It ends now.” pic.twitter.com/4BYsnjm7NW — The Recount (@therecount) September 10, 2025

Already seeing the MAGA influencers and characters like Elon Musk saying “the left” killed Charlie Kirk. By that flawed logic, “the MAGA right” killed the Minnesota state legislators. This irresponsible rhetoric needs to stop. https://t.co/wFqyz2cHLE — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) September 10, 2025

He wants more violence. He hates this country. https://t.co/E8OkwD45rL — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk lost his life today because someone thought violence was the answer to political disagreement. It's never the answer, and political violence has no place in our country. I'm praying for his wife and children. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) September 10, 2025

Our family grieves for Charlie Kirk’s family. We must collectively find a way forward during these polarized times. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 10, 2025

Awful. Rest in peace. Anyone who dares praise this despicable act should be shunned right off the political stage. https://t.co/TwfYR8fdgL — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 10, 2025

“I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment.”#CharlieKirk pic.twitter.com/T2TqwgpbVv — Pete (@splendid_pete) September 10, 2025

Add in the arson attack on Gov. Josh Shapiro's home. Political violence in America, unlike, say, in Colombia or in Years of Lead Italy, is mostly the work of deranged individuals inspired by political ideology or paranoid fixation or yearning for fame. Or a combination. https://t.co/QyIH5sTPra — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) September 10, 2025

Whatever your political viewpoint, the sickening assassination of Charlie Kirk at a public event on a college campus is an unspeakable tragedy for his family but also for our country.

Unless we turn back, the escalation of political violence is a plague that will consume us. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 10, 2025

The owner of this website is currently personally fanning the flames of violence. This is what he wants. https://t.co/ig8WkcPFpX pic.twitter.com/U67xaiGTGL — Centrism Fan Acct ? (@Wilson__Valdez) September 10, 2025

Every single Democrat is condemning the attack on Charlie Kirk — as they should. Some Republicans like Elon Musk are trying to incite more violence and blame the left. Less than 3 months ago, a Trump supporter murdered Melissa Hortman and her husband.https://t.co/E1FrxcOgEz — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was assassinated today. we are all weaker because of it. A tragedy. I am thinking of his family. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) September 10, 2025

In June we had a Democratic state legislator assassinated in Minnesota and another shot by a guy with a list of other victims — Kirk's shooting is hideous and awful and this rising tide of violence is terrifying, but anyone calling it one-sided is lying to you. pic.twitter.com/buuqOjm2Dh — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 10, 2025

He was like a son to me. Even though we were on opposite sides of the political divide these past 7yrs, I still considered him a son. I’m broken for him & his family. And I’m scared for this country. Neither side has a monopoly on political violence. But most people on both sides… https://t.co/p8PSnbcTxX — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 10, 2025

Absolutely sick and awful. This absolutely must stop. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) September 10, 2025

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

Someone recently said to me that things will get worse before they get better, but that is not true. There is no guarantee that anything gets better. Things can just continue getting worse and worse. I can't stop thinking about that today. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 10, 2025

It only took the assassination of a German diplomat to spark Kristallnacht. https://t.co/0IgVadxpWO — Rachel Bitecofer ?? (@RachelBitecofer) September 10, 2025

Democrats falling over themselves to condemn the shooting of Charlie Kirk … meanwhile on the right, they’re pouring gasoline on the fire https://t.co/gtR67CjX4u — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) September 10, 2025

Hannity: The left has given us ten nonstop years of rage and hatred and a vile language. It is undeniable it is poisoning the minds of many people in our country pic.twitter.com/SCDn8ASv3p — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2025

The right wing never, ever believed in free speech. It was always a lie for gullible people. https://t.co/iHMAymJyHn — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) September 11, 2025

In this statement Trump blames the “radical left” for Charlie Kirk’s death as well as the assassination attempt on his life. (Also he ignores recent episodes of political violence against Democrats). It’s incitement to political repression and potentially violence https://t.co/fRM4UB0OWt — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) September 11, 2025

Truly disgusting statement by Trump from the Oval Office just now. I continue to oppose political violence—the fact that the current President of the United States is one of the preeminent inciters of political violence in American history notwithstanding. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 11, 2025

Incredible. This is the way ?? https://t.co/jFHD9oedvr — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2025

Elon stoking violence and I can guarantee you that he, personally, will not be doing any fighting. pic.twitter.com/P8MwAa7CXv — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 10, 2025

He’s pouring gasoline on an already raging fire. Did anyone expect anything other than this? https://t.co/aHatUKbplA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2025

This has to end. pic.twitter.com/Jwq9XDuaFP — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 11, 2025

this is spectacularly dangerous rhetoric. the Murdochs need to bench Watters immediately. vowing to “avenge” Kirk’s horrific assassination instead of calling for calm is beyond irresponsible. the country is a tinderbox and this lunatic is juggling dynamite and matches. https://t.co/G1CcGsx7r1 — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) September 10, 2025

This is not the message the country needs. We need unifying leadership to take down the temperature, not exploitative blame-seeking that falsely pins all political violence on one side of the spectrum to fit Trump’s narratives. Enough. Americans are tired of the divisiveness. https://t.co/Dbi6ScSdY2 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 11, 2025

Trump is parroting what Loomer said earlier today. And it pushes people farther into partisan corners rather than taking a stand against political violence in America. It makes every one of us less safe. https://t.co/Aep9I82J6i — Karen Finney (@finneyk) September 11, 2025

The Far Right Is Already Blaming the Left For Charlie Kirk’s Shooting https://t.co/29ig41Guqw — The New Republic (@newrepublic) September 10, 2025

The "liberals celebrating Charlie Kirk's death" all seem to be random TikTok people so far, rather than actual Democratic politicians or significant influencers. — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) September 10, 2025

The president is laying a pretext for investigations and other actions against a currently undefined group of people and organizations in the wake of Kirk’s murder, in ways he has not for other murders: https://t.co/eWOfFjcOyq — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 11, 2025