Treasury Plans to Mint (Illegal?) $1 Commemorative Trump Coin

The U.S. Treasury plans to mint a $1 Donald Trump coin. And — you guessed it — it may be against the law.

These days the reaction is: law, schmaw. Who cares?

But these plans are reportedly serious:

The Treasury Department is developing a one-dollar commemorative coin in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday bearing the image of President Trump.

According to draft images of the coin posted on social media by the U.S. treasurer, Brandon Beach, the “heads” side would have Mr. Trump’s profile and the “tails” side an image of him standing before the American flag and pumping his fist under the words “Fight, Fight, Fight.” The coin would be legal tender and go into circulation in 2026.

The Treasury is authorized to mint the coins for a year, according to the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. The coins must have “designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial,” the legislation says.

It is not clear that Mr. Trump’s image can be featured on a coin. An 1866 law enshrined a tradition that only deceased people could appear on U.S. currency to avoid the appearance that America was a monarchy.T

An explanation of the legislation on an archived page from the Treasury’s website noted that the act “was caused by an uproar over the actions of the chief of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Spencer Clark,” who had “placed himself on a five-cent note and had a large quantity of them printed before it was noticed.”

That webpage has been removed from the Treasury’s website.

Doing it despite laws or norms would be part of the new normal under Trump. Donald Trump has the Waddyagonnadoaboutdit presidency. He ignores a law or a norm and when there’s a complaint and/or uproar his response to institutions and the Republican controlled Congress is waddyagonnadoaboutdit. Their answer to that question is either a)nothing, or, b) not much.

Top image by DonkeyHotey/Flickr