Top general says he was wrong to appear with Trump at church photo op
Washington (AFP) – America’s top general said Thursday he was wrong to appear with President Donald Trump in a photo op near the White House last week, staged after the area was forcefully cleared of anti-racism protesters.”I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of military involvement in domestic politics,” General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said of the controversial June 1 incident.Milley and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper were both strongly criticized for participating in what was widely seen as a p…