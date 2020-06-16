Top Russia newspaper editors quit, denouncing censorship
Moscow (AFP) – Senior editors at Russia’s most influential business newspaper quit Monday in protest against what they say is censorship while its founder accused the new owner of seeking to destroy the daily.Vedomosti is one of the last major independent newspapers in Russia, where journalists are increasingly squeezed by curbs on press freedoms and pressure from the Kremlin.All five Vedomosti deputy editors said Monday they were quitting in protest following the appointment of controversial media figure Andrei Shmarov as editor-in-chief.Launched in 1999, Vedomosti was co-founded and co-owned…