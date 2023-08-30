TOO SEXY FOR MY SHIRT (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Donald Trump is so arrogant, that he believes it’s an honor to be arrested and have his mugshot taken. In fact, sharing the mugshot is his first post on Twitter/X since Elon Musk restored his account after being banned by the previous Twitter regime. Trump was banned from Twitter for the reasons he now has a mugshot. Even Nixon didn’t get a mugshot, who like Trump, was a crook.

Trump has his supporters believing he’s being investigated, prosecuted, and arrested for them. He’s not. Most people don’t pay hush money to porn stars, steal classified documents, obstruct justice, attempt coups, or try to overturn an election they lost through a white nationalist insurrection.

Trump and his supporters believe he’s being victimized and treated unfairly for breaking the law. Trump did a lot more than just challenge or question election results. That’s the story his supporters are spreading and I heard it from his people while I was in Atlanta. It’s a talking point based on gaslighting. I think Trump supporters feel that prosecuting Trump is an attack on their racism, entitlement, and white privilege.

But, Trump is trying to profit off the arrest and is selling merchandise featuring the mugshot, where his attempt to appear threatening just came off as a drunk failing to pay child support. He looks more pouty than scary.

Trump’s former national security adviser said the picture is “carefully staged, as with most things Trump does,” and that it was “intended to be a sign of intimidation against the prosecutors and the judges” and Trump deliberately looks like a “thug.”

The Mirror, a national British publication, interviewed a former cop, Darren Stanton, who has a degree in Psychology who said Trump “is attempting to be “intimidating” and “defiant” to the courts with the mugshot.

Stanton noted the eye contact which is “held fixed right into the lens”, and says this was “clearly decided on by Trump to show his accusers and the world that he is showing defiance and he believes he will be acquitted of his charges.”

Then he noted the eyebrows which are “pulled together and pulled down.” Santon said, “This is the emergence of anger/defiance expression. We get this intense stare, so emotionally he is showing anger, defiance, and denial.” Stanton described Trump as “easy to read.”

Trump is easy to read. He’s not a subtle person and you can bet he practiced his mugshot.

Now, he’s selling shirts with the mugshot to pay his legal fees. It’s too bad his codefendants can’t sell shirts to pay their legal fees because Trump isn’t helping them. And you know nobody’s going to buy a Sidney Powell mugshot T-shirt.

The text on the shirt is “Never Surrender,” which is positioned directly beneath the photo of Trump literally surrendering.

I am not going to link to where you can purchase Trump’s shitty shirts, but I will link to Green Day.

Green Day is selling shirts featuring the art from their album Nimrod with the original portraits replaced by Trump’s mugshot. They captioned the photo with “Good Riddance,” which is the title of one of their biggest hits. All proceeds will go towards Greater Good Music, which is currently helping bring food to the victims of the Maui wildfires, which is significantly a much better cause than paying for a white billionaire’s legal defense after he tried to destroy our democracy and turn our nation into a fascist state.

Green Day could have also gone with “American Idiot“.

Creative note: I drew a cartoon of the T-shirt for CNN this weekend. I used the actual mugshot photo for that cartoon as I thought it’d be more powerful and funny than my caricature. I considered using the actual photo again for this cartoon, but after looking at a few of my colleagues’ cartoons where they actually traced the mugshot photo, I felt I should draw it myself. I was concerned that my caricature of Trump wouldn’t work for the photo, but after taking a shot at it, I do think it works.

Music note: I listened to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers while coloring this.

