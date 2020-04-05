This week will be like a ‘Pearl Harbor’ and ‘9/11’ moment, surgeon general says
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Americans on Sunday to brace for a hard week of coronavirus deaths.“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that,” Vice Admiral Jerome Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.”“I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Adams added.President Trump echoed the surgeon general’s comments a day earlier at Saturday’s White House coronavirus briefing.“This w…