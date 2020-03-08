There Are Fewer Registered Republicans Than Independents Nationwide For First Time
For the first time in American history, there are fewer registered Republicans than there are independents nationwide.Data from Ballot Access News, which tracks registrations in the 31 states that require party registration, shows that about 29.09 percent of voters are Independents while 28.87 percent are Republicans. Democrats make up about 39.66 percent of registered voters in those states.According to Ballot Access News, this would be the first time since the party system began in the early 1900s that the number of registered Independents was more than either of the major political parties….