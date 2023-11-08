THE TRUMP SOLUTION

by Don Hermann

Columnist

What will the media do when Trump is off the front page? What will publishers do? What will the Fake Gurus do? What will Cable News do?

Trump morning, noon and night has put a lot of money in a lot of people’s pockets.

Trump has fed all the bigots with an appetite for Hate to goose step and threaten and lie and get their day in the sun.

Will a big cloud appear over Congress and make all the cowards and crooks invisible?

Will Wall Street collapse?

Here I am at 89, using Trump, A Master of Make Believe as a platform to use my megaphone. There’s a temptation for me to root for him. Keep it up, baby. For whatever time I have left, you’re giving me something to do with my time. I, too am busy morning, noon and night thinking, writing, complaining about you and what you’re causing.

There’s something in me, you can call it a conscience, that does want it to end. That does want differences of opinions expressed and fought for. That those who commit crimes get punished. That religions unite us. Not divide us. But for the welfare of all of us, not the narrow protection of frightened narrow thinking people.

Wow. What naïve simple thinking. What planet am I living on? Before you throw rotten tomatoes at me, let me say that responsibility for the state of affairs is pretty widespread.

The do-gooders, whoever they are, are complicit in causing the environment for what’s been happening.

For example, I’m one of those people who believes that Biden is an unusual person. Possibly the best suited leader available to our country. And the world. Image is always important and at times, he’ll stumble on a word or two and walk like a man his age. But his approach to political issues is head and shoulders above anyone on the horizon.

Communicating benefits has been a problem for the Democrats. Their marketing has been flawed. And little has been done to rectify the situation. Their Priorities have not been realistic priorities. Briefly, Voting should have been Number one for the last couple of years, but it was put aside. Their messages lack emotions and don’t talk directly to people. They’re all about how wonderful Biden and the Democratic Party are.

Let’s go back to Mr, Trump. He may be dancing to the wrong music. It looks like he’s out of step with the law. The handcuffs are jingling and he hears them loud and clear. This appears to have been a major concern from the beginning of his first campaign.

His Presidency was his Get Out of Jail Free Pass.

If he’s convicted, will he resort to the Trump Magic of Pulling a Rabbit Out of his MAGA HAT?

ESCAPE? TAKE OFF? Where would he go? Who would take him? COMRADE PUTIN? Would Russia welcome him? A name change?

COMRADE DONVICH BENEDICT ARNOLD TRUMPLOV?

How do you say TURNCOAT in Russian?