The grand reopening: What could possibly go wrong?
According to just about every poll you can imagine, the majority of Americans realize that reopening the economy without the benefit of mass testing, contact tracing and, hopefully, a vaccine is a very bad idea. But, a majority isn’t everyone.As stated above, most reasonable folks realize that throwing open the doors to our local Chili’s franchise in search of deep-fried cheese and novelty cocktails would be a public health disaster of epic proportions leading to an explosion of COVID-19 infections and a skyrocketing death toll.This is America, however, and reasonable is not something we excel…