THE BLAMER

by Don Hermann

After a series of sophisticated research studies we were able to determine the reason for Trump’s lack of success in almost every business venture he ventured in:

Trump Air. It was Amelia Earhart’s fault.

Trump Steaks. It was the Jews’ fault: The meat was kosher.

Trump Vodka. Lenin’s fault.

Go Trump. Lasted a year. Featured a tour of Siberia. Stalin’s fault.

Trump University. A degree in screwing people’s eyeballs out. Only cost him $25 million. Judge was a Democrat.

The Wall at our southern border paid for by Mexico. They sent him an Erector Set.

The French and Indian War. Pocahontas’ Fault.

During his Presidency the deficit went from about $600 Billion to over $3 Trillion. Hillary’s fault.

Our loss of respect from key allies during his Presidency. Hillary’s fault.

His loss of the election to Biden. Hillary’s fault.

January 6. Obama’s fault.

The loss of over one million Americans from Covid. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fault.

Francis Scott Key. Influential General during Civil War for the South. His fault South lost.

Back of the Bus. Non-white Christians should not interfere with the comfort of true Americans when using public transportation. People of color expect too much.

Trump never permitted the release of his high school or college transcripts. Perhaps the reason for his worldly knowledge of historical information.

TRUMP’S THEME FOR RE-ELECTION:

“IT’S NOT MY FAULT”

Photo 143700005 | Blame © Ognyan Chobanov | Dreamstime.com