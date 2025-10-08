The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize: ‘Facts and Circumstances’: An Update.

Three weeks ago, we looked at the history and background of the Nobel Peace Prize and at the “facts and circumstances,” and speculation, surrounding this year’s award of one of the world’s most prominent and prestigious honors.

With the announcement of the award of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize only two days away, interest and speculation are increasing.

Of course, interest in this year’s Nobel Prize award has been heightened in no small measure by the intense lobbying to have the Prize awarded to Donald Trump. Pressure that includes multiple nominations and shout-outs from U.S. political allies and organizations, including from foreign leaders and the fact that Trump himself has not been shy about promoting his qualifications for the Prize, an effort that Zeeshan Aleem calls “yet another stroke of Orwellian audacity…”

Some of this “audacity” is discussed in two recent articles.

In an October 3, 2025, piece, Mark Lewis at AP News writes, “…the U.S. leader has repeatedly sought the Nobel spotlight since his first term, most recently telling United Nations delegates late last month ‘everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.’”

Lewis adds:

Trump has said repeatedly that he “deserves” the prize and claims to have “ended seven wars.” On Tuesday, he teased the possibility of ending an eighth war if Israel and Hamas agree to his peace plan aimed at concluding the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

Referring to those “six or seven wars,” Kerry Breen at CBS News writes more recently, “Not all of hose conflicts have been fully settled, and it’s not clear if the United States’ actions or influence were decisive in all of them, foreign policy experts previously told CBS News…”

Breen adds, “Mr. Trump told reporters in June that the Nobel Committee “should give” him the Nobel Peace Prize, and that he “should have gotten it four or five times.”

What are the chances of Trump being awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

Again, AP News: “Longtime Nobel watchers say Trump’s prospects remain remote despite a flurry of high-profile nominations and some notable foreign policy interventions for which he has taken personal credit.”

And,

Experts say the Norwegian Nobel Committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals. Trump’s own record might even work against him, they said, citing his apparent disdain for multilateral institutions and his disregard for global climate change concerns.

As mentioned, Trump has received multiple high-profile nominations s for the Nobel Peace Prize, including by several US members of Congress.

In August, GOP Representatives Andy Ogles and Marlin Stutzman nominated Trump for “his bold and ongoing pursuit of peace, his proven record of successful negotiation, and his willingness to engage directly in the resolution of active conflicts…”

“He is a champion of America First statesmanship, proving that strength and prudence—not globalism—are the keys to lasting U.S. foreign policy. No other world leader can claim to have halted wars and begun resolving centuries-old disputes,” Ogles says.

Stutzman, calling Trump “the president of peace,” adds, “There is no one on the planet more deserving of this year’s Nobel Prize and multiple world leaders have recognized that.”

Of course, if Trump is successful in implementing his Peace Plan in Gaza, it could be a laurel for his potential laureate crown.

According to the Financial Times, an European diplomat said, “It has been hard to take some of [Trump’s] proclamations seriously — but this is different. Gaza would be a big deal.”

However, since the deadline for nominations for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize closed on January 31 (members of the committee were entitled to add more nominees to the list during their first meeting on February 28), it remains a question whether such an achievement will be a factor for the 2025 Peace Prize laurate selection.

Trump himself seems somewhat pessimistic. Discussing his peace plan for Gaza, he told a recent gathering of top brass at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, “Nobody’s ever done that. Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing…”