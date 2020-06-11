Thai elephants’ mass migration to village brings new stress
Huay Pakoot (Thailand) (AFP) – A thousand elephants threatened by starvation have journeyed through the hills of northern Thailand, making a slow migration home from tourist sites forced shut by the pandemic.Home for some of the animals is the northern village of Huay Pakoot, where generations of ethnic Karen mahouts — or elephant handlers — have been rearing the giant mammals for four centuries.But it is around tourist hub Chiang Mai, 180 kilometres (110 miles) away, that many mahouts and their elephants work, performing money-spinning tricks for foreigners in amusement parks or “sanctuarie…