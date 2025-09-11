SORRY CHARLIE

Famous last words

I don’t wish death on anyone. I’ve scolded more than one friend for posting in my comments on Facebook death wishes for Donald Trump. I don’t do that, and I don’t think liberals or Democrats should do it either. Let the other side be vile. Half of the reason I don’t want political opponents dead is that I don’t wish bad things to anyone. ANYONE. The other reason is that MAGAts would martyr the hell out of it if something happened.

When someone, a Republican, shot at Trump at one of his hate rallies, it pissed me off. When a man with a gun was found waiting to shoot Trump at one of his shitty golf resorts, it pissed me off again. I was shouting at my TV, “You’re hurting us more than helping, f—ers!” Violence leads to more violence. This was followed by the murder of Democratic state legislators in Minnesota.

I don’t wish bad crap to happen to bad people, but when it does, I don’t go all thoughts-and-prayers about it. Even if I did care about those people, I know that thoughts and prayers don’t work. Even when their own are murdered by guns, the thoughts-and-prayers crowd never tries to find solutions other than suggesting stupid ideas like giving teachers guns.

And I don’t cry for these people. I didn’t dance and sing when Rush Limbaugh died from cancer, even though he didn’t want poor people to receive assistance when they had cancer. But I didn’t cry for Rush Limbaugh. I will speak the truth about someone after they die. Rush Limbaugh was a vile and hateful. If there is a Hell, he’s burning in it.

As for Charlie Kirk, the best thing you can say about him is that he figured out how to monetize his hate at a very young age. Sure, Rush Limbaugh, Candace Owens, and other goons like that figured it out, but not at Kirk’s young age. A lot of White male college students felt that Kirk was talking to them. Like with Trump, they all hated the same people.

To me, Kirk hadn’t lived enough life to lecture anyone about life and politics. He died today at 31. I think today’s young people are very smart, but young bigots are not. Charlie Kirk was a piece of crap.

Kirk was a liar, a conspiracy theorist, anti-semitic, and racist. He once said, “’If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.’” He was a proponent of the Great Replacement Theory and argued that Democrats and Jews are bringing illegal immigrants into this nation to replace White people.

Kirk described Martin Luther King Jr as “awful … not a good person” and as someone who is admired only because he “said one thing he didn’t actually believe.” He said the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act was a “huge mistake.”

He said, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

TO READ THE REST GO HERE.

Visit Clay Jones website and email him at [email protected].