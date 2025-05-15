SONG PARODY: The Gifts (Melody: Leaving on a Jet Plane)

The Gifts (Melody: Leaving on a Jet Plane)

By Laurie Baron

All our bribes are here.

Call them gifts.

For the president who takes grift.

Let him build Trump towers and resorts.

Invest in meme coins

For influence.

We’ll buy him off

With affluence.

Already he’s so greedy

He won’t guess why.

We’ll give him what he wants.

He’ll deride his critics’ taunts

For breaking the emoluments clause.

He’ll love to fly on our jet plane.

Exploit the fact that he’s so vain

Ignore the US laws.

Laurie Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. This article originally appeared in San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.