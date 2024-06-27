Dear Reader: Imagine that you are a Trump supporter. Now, imagine that you are a dunce. Ah, but I repeat myself.

Should Donald Trump’s supporters be wearing dunce caps? That may or may not be a rhetorical question, depending on your point of view.

Perhaps not every Trump supporter is a dunce, but Trump certainly has dunces in his cheering section, and some of them host their own programs either on television, on radio or online.

One such person who qualifies for a dunce cap is Mark R. Levin.

Here is a screenshot of his account on Twitter/X dot com:

In his account’s home page, Levin says that his location is an underground bunker. Well, do you know who else hid in an underground bunker while spewing nonsense?

He, too, attacked the Democrats in his nation, but I digress.

Anyway, over at the website formerly named Twitter, Levin promotes a falsehood about Barack Obama.

No, President Obama didn’t pardon Chelsea Manning. Instead, Obama reduced Manning’s prison sentence as the New York Times reported on 17 January 2017.

The other claims that Levin makes in his Twitter rant are debatable. The exact nature of Obama’s executive action isn’t. The commutation of a prison sentence isn’t a pardon.

If Levin doesn’t qualify for a dunce cap for posting such a false claim about Obama, then why did he make the false claim?

Is Levin projecting when he claims that Joe Biden lacks character and morality?

Perhaps Levin is just jealous of Biden because the latter has better hair. Of the two of them, only one produces a glare that is enough to make someone respond like this: