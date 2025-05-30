(SHOCKING) QUOTE OF THE DAY: JONI ERNEST ON MEDICAID AND SNAP CUTS

Our Quote of the Day comes from Iowa’s Republican Senator Joni Ernest who at a town hall gavev a quote that will be gold for Democrats all over the country and the DNC to use in their local and national political ads.

Audience members shouted ot that cuts from Medicaid and SNAP would cause people to die.

Her response? “Well, we’re all going to die.”

This is the Republican Party in a nutshell https://t.co/HAlQ2F7Nqh — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) May 30, 2025

This is MAGA's one, big, beautiful healthcare plan. https://t.co/mSK6GHFJo6 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 30, 2025

Have to imagine that every anti-Ernst attack ad is going to feature this quote https://t.co/P8tPdW0Lhe — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 30, 2025

Imagine if I walked into a dying kid’s hospital room, shrugged my shoulders, and said “well, we are all going to die.” We need better Senators. https://t.co/ZYRImzLgYH — Dr. Annie Andrews (@AnnieAndrewsMD) May 30, 2025

Maybe we need US Senators who aren’t actually rooting for you to die. https://t.co/I6mTVWGzGH — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) May 30, 2025

I was at this town hall and saw her say this live. My jaw almost hit the floor. I am running against her to get her the hell out of the senate. https://t.co/YqSpoqKK2w — Nathan Sage for U.S. Senate (@sageforiowa) May 30, 2025

Legit one of the worst politician quotes I’ve ever seen https://t.co/iFO8UvmHul — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 30, 2025

Joni Ernst is worth at least $7 million. She won't die due to lack of health care. But she thinks you should. https://t.co/BMYx0P7ES3 — Social Security Works (@SSWorks) May 30, 2025

We're at the point where a U.S. Senator is saying health care and hunger don't matter because we all die eventually. https://t.co/3m3Hf74cDu — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 30, 2025

“We’re all going to die” -Woman with government healthcare who is cutting Medicaid pic.twitter.com/P4hdPgaPcc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 30, 2025

Who says the Republican party's message is shallow and facile? "Well, we all are going to die." https://t.co/Z2lumdEB7u — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 30, 2025

Put it on a bumper sticker https://t.co/6hu4MS2UAm — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 30, 2025

A constituent, angry about Medicaid cuts: “People are going to die.” Republican Senator Joni Ernst: “Well, we’re all going to die.” Callous doesn’t even begin to cover it. pic.twitter.com/5wsYN4J0cX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 30, 2025

The lies denying they were cutting Medicaid didn't work, so now Republicans are just telling people to accept that people will die… so that the wealthy can get a tax cut. https://t.co/ZEu34ZGPvB — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) May 30, 2025

GOP: “Well, we all are going to die” Dems: people should have healthcare Media: Democrats have a messaging problem — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 30, 2025

If you think ‘we’re all going to die’ is a policy position, you have been in Washington too long. The whole point of politics is to save lives and make life better. https://t.co/cweQAxxuoj — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 30, 2025

The Republican Party Platform: Everyone dies sometime. — Rachel Bitecofer ?? (@RachelBitecofer) May 30, 2025