(SHOCKING) QUOTE OF THE DAY: JONI ERNEST ON MEDICAID AND SNAP CUTS

Our Quote of the Day comes from Iowa’s Republican Senator Joni Ernest who at a town hall gavev a quote that will be gold for Democrats all over the country and the DNC to use in their local and national political ads.

Audience members shouted ot that cuts from Medicaid and SNAP would cause people to die.

Her response? “Well, we’re all going to die.”