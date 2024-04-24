SEND IN THE CLOWNS

If this isn’t about the Republicans, what is? It’s really a theatre reference. When a show is failing, they send in the clowns to distract. Entertain.

Think about it. If the shoe fits…there really is hope for this sad, angry group of failures. No rehearsal necessary. A One-Act Show.

Clowns.

There’s hardly one of these characters who doesn’t fit the bill. No rehearsal needed. You have your perverts, morons, cowards, make believers, big mouths and cheats.

To start with, there’s the Lead Clown, with one foot in jail. His failures are legendary. Physically, he’s rotund, with different hair color, style and makeup every day.

His persona changes constantly with the weather. As he changes, so do the SWIVEL HEADS. One day they’re for something, or someone the next day they’re opposed to that person or idea.

You could say it’s entertaining but it’s really not funny.

The Swivel Head has no backbone, so they’re extra easy to identify. The largest part of their anatomy are their mouths. They usually go nonstop but say very little.

They’re so desperate for a leader, they genuflect when they see or hear Donald Trump. That’s really funny. A guy who’s failed in almost every enterprise he’s been involved in, they elevate to the next thing to a Deity.

In thinking about it, he’s so inept, he probably couldn’t even make it as a Buffoon Clown.

In spite of that, Trump the Clown dominates the news. With the Republicans, the Democrats, the Media, the Publishing Industry, the Court System, almost everything. In fact, he’s almost as well known and popular as Taylor Swift.

As a businessman he’s anything but astute. He’s short of money and there’s a golden opportunity staring him right in the face and he’s not taking advantage of it.

He tried Baseball Cards and people really didn’t flip over them. Foot in the Mouth Disease occurred with his gold-plated sneakers. They ended up giving fans athlete’s feet. Painful.

I hate to do this. The poor clown needs help. And direction. He’s created the Circus. He’s got the mouth. The platform. The potential audience. Fools for fans. And the fools seem to be ready and willing to dance to his tune.

Exactly. Take note of this. Music. He should do a song and dance routine. THE BLONDE BOMB SHOW. It could be explosive.

No Fake News here. Could he bank on this? Rubles?