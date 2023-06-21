Manage Page

SCOTUS Reform

June 21, 2023 by ROBERT A. LEVINE

The corrupt activities of Justices Thomas and Alito, for which there were no repercussions by SCOTUS, once again brings the need for reform of the Supreme Court, indeed of the whole court system, to the fore again. Lifetime appointments must be abolished in favor of set terms which can be renewable if the president and the Senate agree. When Article III of the Constitution was written bestowing lifetime tenures of Court appointees, life expectancies were much lower, and it was not anticipated that some justices would remain on the Court 20 or 30 years, or even longer. Clarence Thomas was appointed by President George H.W Bush in 1991 and has been serving for 32 years. Article III also states that the justices “shall hold their Offices during good Behavior.” Yet Justices Thomas and Alito have not been removed from their offices despite corrupt actions. This is because they are political appointees and not unbiased in their judicial rulings. They cannot be impeached as they have the support of Republicans in Congress despite being beholden to outside individuals for “gifts” they received which actually can be seen as bribes.

Though a Constitutional Amendment would be necessary to change the manner of appointment, a fair justice system demands that it be done. Though the Democrats won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 presidential elections, 6 of the 9 Supreme Court justices have been appointed by Republican presidents and are definite conservatives. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans held up the appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, ostensibly because it was Obama’s last year in office and they wanted to wait for the election. Then the Republican Senate appointed Amy Comey Barrett to the Court in the last months of Trump’s presidency, seeing no hypocrisy in what they had done. Trump in one term in office appointed 3 justices. Obama in 2 terms as president only appointed 2 justices.

There are several ways appointments to the Supreme Court could be reformed. One would be to limit the years a justice could serve to 9 years, 15 years or 18 years. This would guarantee more turnover in the Supreme Court as well as the lower federal courts. Another mechanism would be to allow every president to appoint 2 justices to the Supreme Court with the 2 longest serving justices retiring. Since the Constitution provides no set number of justices on the Court, expansion of the Court to 11 or 13 justices should also be considered. This would not be a political move but would reflect the increased workload of the justices as our nation has grown tremendously since the Constitution was written and the number of justices on the Court has varied in the past.

A fairer justice system is needed. Whether the Democrats and Republican politicians can agree on the changes that are necessary in another matter,

June 6 at 10:08 AM

·

Suppression of Direct Democracy

June 6, 2023 by ROBERT A. LEVINE

Politicians don’t like being told what to do. This is particularly true if the direction comes from their constituents. They believe that once they are elected to office, they control the agenda of their constituents and are free to make the laws, even if they conflict with the wishes of the people. This is particularly true of the elected officials of gerrymandered state legislatures who do not want the overtur… See more

May 23 at 8:57 AM

·

Dealing with Our Debt

May 23, 2023 by ROBERT A. LEVINE

America’s entire debt situation is insane. First of all, there should be no debt ceiling. When Congress appropriates money for any government acquisition or activity, that should be deemed as obligating the government to spend the money to pay the bill. There is no reason to have a separate vote to allocate money to pay off debt that Congress already agreed was necessary. This vote to raise the debt ceiling to pay bills… See more

April 25

·

Gun Crazed Americans

April 25, 2023 by ROBERT A. LEVINE

What is it about America that makes a portion of its populace so avidly love guns? With all the injuries and deaths in our nation as the result of guns, one would think there would be an aversion to guns. But no! The leading cause of death among children and teenagers is not some esoteric infectious disease but the result of guns. This includes both homicides and suicides. There are more gun deaths in the United States … See more

April 12

·

Judicial Overreach Again

April 12, 2023 by ROBERT A. LEVINE

Once again, we are seeing evidence of judicial overreach, with judges disregarding the knowledge of experts in particular fields and of scientific data that was accumulated in favor of their own predilections. We have seen this a number of times in the last few decades at every level of the court system, where judges make decisions of the basis of their own biases, throwing out the views of experts and years of lega… See more

April 4

·

GOP Icon- Trump vs. Santos

04/04/2023

GOP Icon- Trump Vs Santos

Robert A. Levine … See more

March 21

·

March 21, 2023 by ROBERT A. LEVINE

Merit and Diversity

Today’s world is increasingly complex and competitive, and can be expected to remain so. National economies are under constant pressure to provide more and better products, both for export and internal consumption. For America to thrive in this challenging landscape, we must be certain that the best and the brightest among us are given the opportunity to fully maximize their intellectual potential to advance science, ind… See more

