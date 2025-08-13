ROOF TOP FELON

DC is so crime-ridden, that the top federal official is a 34-count felon

Despite the nation’s capital being at a 30-year low in crime, Donald Trump has now federalized it, installing 800 National Guard troops to patrol the city because a former DOGE guy (white dude) got slapped around by some kids.

Fun fact: National Guardsmen are NOT cops. They have not been trained in police work. What authority do they have?

During a rambling and slurry 80-minute press conference while flanked by goons such as Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, and Jeannine Pirro (it gets worse as you go down the line), Trump talked about sending the military into other cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Baltimore. All cities with Black mayors.

This is going to be like Star Wars, where stormtroopers are stopping citizens on the streets, demanding to see their IDs.

During his rant, Trump said, “Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people.” It’s illegal to be homeless now? Is it illegal to be young?

Every time I copy and paste one of Trump’s quotes, Grammarly loses its s–t. I think it wants to scream at me, “THAT’S NOT HOW WORDS WORK!”

While I often think it should be illegal to be young, or at least illegal to “know everything” while young, it’s not. All old people feel this way. My own kid has known more than I do about everything since he was six. But if Donald Trump can’t make being homeless illegal, can he? If he doesn’t want homeless people on the streets of the nation’s capital, then he should do something that solves homelessness. Even if he promised to end homelessness, I wouldn’t believe him. He also promised to replace Obamacare with “something better,” and to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza on his first day back in office. All Trump has done since he’s returned to office is make himself richer, which is the only thing he’s been successful with.

You don’t solve homelessness by putting 800 National Guard troops on the streets for a month. I know from Trump’s designs of the upcoming White House ballroom that Trump wants the world to resemble MAGA-Lardo, where you can’t see the homeless from the golf course. Oddly enough, that new White House ballroom is big enough to make a great homeless shelter. Standing on that roof is probably when Trump saw homeless people. Maybe that’s why more fences keep going up around the White House.

Every day, Trump is exhibiting signs of fascism. His Monday rant didn’t help. Did you watch it?

“Their ages are 17. They give them pills at night, they put hallucinatory pills in their drinks, their milk, their coffee, their Nescafe. They are criminals … is it logical that you let this phenomenon continue in any city?”

Does that quote sound like the rant of a senile old maniacal dictator? It does because it is. That quote is directly from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, shortly before his own people dragged him out of a drainage ditch, sodomized him with a bayonet, and executed him. Just saying, it also sounds a lot like Trump.

