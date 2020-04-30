Risk of coronavirus meat shortage on the rise
The risk of a meat shortage caused by the coronaviruspandemic is rising despite President Donald Trump's executive order telling meat processing plants to remain open. COVID-19 has been spreading among workers at the plants as they work in close quarters with one another. Data from USA Today and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting reveals that at least 4,400 employees at 80 meat processing plants have gotten sick over the last several weeks. As a result, 28 of those plants were shut down for at least a day. Thus, the executive order may…