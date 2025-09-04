REPORT: SUSAN COLLINS GOT BIG WALL STREET BUCKS BEFORE ADVANCING TRUMP TAX BILL

Rolling Stone magazine reports that Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins — whose hand-writing expressions of “concern” often preface ultimate support for Donald Trump — got big Wall Street bucks before advancing Trump tax bill.

Here’s part of the report:

Sen. Susan Collins did not vote for President Donald Trump’s signature piece of legislation, his so-called Big Beautiful Bill, a massive package of tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans financed by slashing an estimated $1 trillion from Medicaid.

“I did the right thing for the people of Maine, and I am proud of my no vote,” Collins told a local outlet after the bill passed in July.

But before she voted against it, Collins cast a critical vote to advance the legislation, which is projected to kick at least 10 million people off their health insurance — and she cast that vote just one day after private equity billionaire Steve Schwarzman, the chair of the Blackstone Group and a man who will personally reap huge rewards from the bill, kicked in $2 million toward her reelection effort.

On June 27, Schwarzman gave $2 million to Pine Tree Results PAC, a Super PAC backing Collins; on June 28, Collins cast a decisive vote allowing Trump’s bill to advance to the floor. The vote was 51-49. Vice President J.D. Vance was present at the Capitol, on hand to break a tie, but was not needed after Collins voted in favor of the bill.

The bill went on to pass the Senate just a few days later, to Schwarzman’s presumed delight, since the legislation both extended the pass-through business deduction — treasured by the owners of private equity firms — and made it permanent, allowing partnerships to deduct 20 percent of their pretax income. Blackstone did not respond to a request for comment.

…..Collins’ office strenuously objected to the idea that Schwarzman’s contribution influenced her decision to advance the bill. “The notion that Sen. Collins’ vote to proceed somehow helped Blackstone get this bill across the finish line is absurd” press secretary Blake Kernen wrote in an emailed statement. “Neither of her votes had anything to do with any financial support her Super PAC received. The Super PAC is separate from the campaign operation (like all Super PACs) so the senator was not aware of this contribution until after the FEC report was filed.”

The June vote was not the first time that Collins cast an important vote that happened to benefit Schwarzman.

GO HERE to read it in full.

Contrary to what some (especially those on the right and left who hate moderates) suggest, moderates are not monolithic. Some may lean to the right or left or be pure centrists. Collins is someone who has given the word “moderate” a bad image and her being “concerned” is now a social media punchine. Her supporters and Republicans suggest she thoughtfully straddles the fence. Her critics think she is opportunistic and ultimately MAGA. Many reports say Collins faces a tough re-election battle — and should be concerned.

JUST NOW: Tim Walz calls out Susan Collins: “They get Susan collins on TV and she’s always deeply concerned about things. Well do something then instead of being deeply concerned! Because there’s nothing moderate about caving to Donald Trump every single time he asks” pic.twitter.com/L8A4eMcRME — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 31, 2025

Susan Collins is becoming so toxic that she can barely speak publicly without drawing criticism and eyerolling from Mainers. pic.twitter.com/Rg9XcfTLb1 https://t.co/ZBTGbUMBQi — Progressives Cat? (@ProgressivesCat) August 28, 2025

Susan Collins is one of the laziest, most corrupt members of the US Senate. I really hope Janet Mills runs for the seat. I'm open to Graham Platner but I will admit I have a spidey sense that his candidacy is not going to stand up to scrutiny… I hope I'm proven wrong! https://t.co/WQNIX0zyEG — Essem Harris (@essemharris) September 3, 2025

I’ll never forgive Susan Collins for casting the decisive vote that confirmed Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/wVEHX5zNeT — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) August 28, 2025

Susan Collins should be very concerned. pic.twitter.com/TQVNqB9dS4 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 2, 2025

Vote Susan Collins OUT! pic.twitter.com/yFLzlsKrfW — Davis Michael Wayne (@Overthinkpeanut) September 3, 2025

SHE NEEDS TO GO ENOUGH OF HER AND HER PLATITUDES HE LEARNED HIS LESSON SHIT https://t.co/XbEQDg4MTt — barbara s ambrano (@AmbranoS) September 2, 2025

@SenatorCollins JUST DROP OUT!!! IF NOT YOU WILL BE VOTED OUT YOU HAVE DONE ENOUGH DAMAGE!!! https://t.co/Eiguvy7MKK — Skye blue (@skyebluesun) September 2, 2025

It’s going to be glorious watching her lose to Graham. https://t.co/ym7NjLhrte — Whiskileaks (@whiskileak) September 2, 2025