Reactions to a Historic Day in the Saga of the Middle East

After 738 Days, Hostages are Freed. 7+3+8 = 18, Life!

SAN DIEGO (SDJW) — Here in alphabetical order are the reactions from a variety of perspectives to Hamas freeing its hostages; the prospect of peace in the Middle East; and the role of U.S. President Donald J. Trump in achieving this blue-ribbon moment.

American Jewish Committee: After 738 days, we are overjoyed watching the reunions of the twenty surviving hostages with their loved ones, and our hearts are with the families of the deceased hostages who await their return.

As we welcome home 20 of the 48 hostages, we hope that we will very soon be able to say that all 48 – Tamir Adar, Muhammad Al-Atarash, Matan Angrest, Sahar Baruch, Uriel Baruch, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Itay Chen, Nimrod Cohen, Amiram Cooper, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Ronen Engel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Tal Haimi, Asaf Hamami, Inbar Hayman, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Guy Illouz, Bipin Joshi, Segev Kalfon, Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Eitan Levi, Eliyahu Margalit, Omri Miran, Joshua Luito Mollel, Eitan Mor, Omer Neutra, Tamir Nimrodi, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Sontia Ok’Krasari, Avinatan Or, Dror Or, Daniel Oz, Daniel Perez, Sontisek Rintalk, Lior Rudaeff, Yossi Sharabi, Arie Zalmanowicz, and Matan Zangauker – are finally back home.

Until they are all home, none of us will be whole.

While we are relieved and grateful to have finally reached this point, the work does not end once all the hostages return. As we welcome home the surviving hostages and mourn with the families of deceased hostages as they wait to bury their loved ones, we must ensure full rehabilitation for the living and the continued support for all the families who have endured extensive trauma and grief.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) is both proud of and humbled by the trust hostage families and previously rescued and returned hostages have placed in us, allowing us to advocate with them across the United States and around the world to keep their stories front of mind for officials at the highest levels of government and across civil society. Their strength, determination, and selflessness are an inspiration and the Jewish people around the world are standing with them as this darkest chapter comes to a close.

*

Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, President — We are overjoyed that the remaining living hostages have been freed and back home in Israel. It is a time to exhale and exult.

Seeing the videos and pictures of the reunification of the hostages with their loved ones is a moment the people of Israel and Jews around the world have been anxiously awaiting for two years. At the same time, we anxiously await the return of the bodies of all the hostages from Gaza and join with the families of those murdered hostages in their grief and sorrow as they prepare to say goodbye to their loved ones.

And we will never forget 10/7 — the deceased, the toll on the families of those killed, wounded or held captive, and the impact on all of Israel and indeed all Jews worldwide.

We are incredibly grateful to all parties who worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome. We thank President Trump and his Administration, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Israeli and Arab leaders from across the region, U.S. political leaders on all levels of government and so many other voices for their efforts and commitment to bringing home the hostages and ending the war. We particularly express our appreciation and admiration for the tireless work of the families of those held captive and those who supported that advocacy, notably the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Indeed, my encounters with these families have been among the most devastating, emotional, yet inspiring times over these very tough two years.

We are proud of all that the ADL community has done as part of this fight to bring them home. ADL worked tirelessly through public and private advocacy to help ensure that the hostages remained front of mind for world leaders and the international community and to ensure that all possible levers were utilized to push for their release.

We hope the ceasefire and release of the hostages brings closure to the people of Israel, allowing them to begin healing and returning to a sense of normalcy. We also hope this moment provides the people of Gaza the opportunity to restart and rebuild their lives free from Hamas.

At the same time, we must not be naive and assume all will return back to “normal.”

We are still waiting to see the return of the slain hostages; we will not stop until each and every one of them is returned for proper burial. Israel still faces many challenging security threats, from Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, to frequent missile attacks from the Houthis in Yemen and the multitude of ongoing threats posed by the Iranian regime.

Here in the United States and in Jewish communities around the world, we are experiencing the most significant spike in antisemitism since WWII. There is much work that needs to be done before the people of Israel and Jews around the world can feel safe again.

But for today we hug, we rejoice and we feel resilience and relief along with everyone in Israel and around the world who has spoken out for the freedom of the hostages and an end to the suffering of all of the innocent.

Am Yisrael chai.

*

B’nai B’rith International, Robert Spitzer, President & Daniel S. Mariaschine, CEO: B’nai B’rith International welcomes with profound relief and emotion the long-awaited return of 20 living hostages kidnapped and held by Hamas for two agonizing years.

Their freedom is a moment of immense joy mixed with deep sorrow—joy for the hostages for surviving to return home and joy for the families finally reunited. Yet profound sorrow for the trauma endured by those who suffered so greatly in captivity and by the loved ones of those who will never return. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those hostages killed by Hamas. And we await the return of the 28 remains of those killed by Hamas and held these last two years.

For two long years, these human beings were held in horrific conditions, often with little outcry from the international community. Their courage and endurance are a testament to the human spirit and to the unbreakable resilience of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

As we welcome this moment of light after so much darkness, we remain deeply concerned about Hamas’ commitment to abide by the full terms of a peace agreement. History has shown that Hamas’ words too often mask continued violence and deception. The world must not turn away now—it must hold Hamas fully accountable, for the physical and mental condition of the freed hostages and for the two years of war unleashed by Hamas after its barbaric attack against Israel. The international community must ensure that peace is more than just a promise on paper.

B’nai B’rith stands in solidarity with Israel and the global Jewish community, united in grief and relieved these souls have finally returned homes, even as we await the return of the final 28 who had been held captive.

We also express our gratitude to President Donald Trump and all of the negotiators for getting us to this moment.

We remain committed to working for a future where no family must again endure such pain.

*

Chabad of Chula Vista, Rabbi Mendel Katz: For two years, we waited for this day.

For two years, we cried for this day.

For two years, we prayed for this day.

And it finally came.

Twenty hostages, twenty souls, are home again.

Twenty families are whole again.

Twenty pieces of our nation, Am Yisroel, reunited with their people.

When you watch these videos, it’s hard to hold back tears.

Each one is as emotional as the next, families running, collapsing into each other’s arms, tears, disbelief, joy.

Like Tal Kupstein, who spent two years in therapy after an accident so he could one day hug his son Bar, and finally did.

Yosef Chaim Ohana’s father, crying out Shema Yisrael and reciting Shehechiyanu as he embraced his son for the first time in two years. You can’t see these moments without feeling something move deep inside, a swirl of pain, gratitude, and hope all at once.

It’s no coincidence this all unfolds on the eve of Simchat Torah, the very day the nightmare began. The terrorists tried to crush our spirit, to make us live in fear and grief. But for two years, the Jewish people have stayed strong. We have cried, yes, but we have also danced. We have mourned, but we have kept living, kept believing, kept choosing joy. Not because we forgot the pain, but because we refused to let darkness define us.

And tonight, as we enter the most joyous day of the year, the day we dance with the Torah and with each other, we’ll do so with fuller hearts.

Two years ago, we tried to dance without them.

Last year, we did our best to dance for them.

This year, we dance with them.

So wherever you find yourself this Simchat Torah, don’t hold back. Dance for the 28 Jews still in Gaza, awaiting dignity and a Jewish burial. Dance for the families who kept faith through darkness. Dance because Am Yisroel is alive.

Dance because the Torah is alive. Dance because we are one.

L’Chaim and Chag Sameach!

*

Chabad of East County, Rabbi Rafi Andrusier: As we approach Simchat Torah this year, my heart feels like a mosaic of emotions—joy, grief, gratitude, fear, and hope—all at once. I think many of us feel that way right now.

On one hand, there is the indescribable relief of parents finally embracing their children after twenty-four long months of captivity. The images of the reunions coming through this morning alone can move us to tears of joy. Yet, in the same moment, we ache for the now-former hostages and all they’ve endured, and for the families of those who did not return alive.

It’s not easy to hold joy and pain together. But that’s what it means to be a Jew. From the very beginning, we’ve learned to cry and dance at the same time—to break a glass at a wedding even in our happiest hour, and to sing through our tears because life must go on. Joy, for us, has never been the absence of pain; it’s the refusal to let pain have the last word.

Simchat Torah gives us a sacred opportunity to do just that. We will dance—not because everything is right, but because our bond with G-d, with the Torah, and with one another is unbreakable. Our dancing is not an escape from reality; it’s our way of declaring that light and goodness will prevail.

This year, we will dance for those taken from us on October 7, for the soldiers who gave their lives defending our people and our land, and most significantly—for those who have finally returned. Each circle on the dance floor will be a prayer; each step, an act of faith that the story of our people is far from over.

*

Chabad of La Costa, Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort: Baruch Hashem, thank G-d, after two years of unimaginable suffering the live hostages have been liberated from the Hamas terrorists! We pray for their complete and speedy recoveries!

It is our duty to keep pushing and praying for the release of the bodies of those murdered by the terrorists. We cannot relent.

We are HOPEFUL that the promised disarmament and exile of Hamas is true and comes to fruition quickly. We yearn for the time when the residents of Gaza stop supporting the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews, and instead grasp the blessings of freedom and peace. We remain skeptical of any representations made, as we have seen the countless incidents of deceit perpetrated by the terrorists, and their many supporters and enablers, in Gaza and around the world.

*

Christians United for Israel (CUFI): The leadership of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), the nation’s largest pro-Israel organization, issued the following statements in reaction to the news that Israel’s final living hostages have been returned home, while recalling the memories of those who were slain on October 7th as well as while in captivity.

“After more than two years of enduring a manmade living hell, we welcome the release of the final group of hostages who were taken during the October 7th Massacre. We are profoundly grateful to President Trump for his leadership in bringing these 20 individuals home. Yet also, we have not forgotten the others brutally killed by Palestinian terrorists,” said CUFI founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee.

“We grieve deeply for the lives lost; their murders are a permanent wound on the conscience of the world and a stark reminder of the cruelty the Children of Israel have endured. We honor their blessed memories and stand with their families in mourning,” he said.

“We remember those who were lost, we thank God for the survival and return of those who are now free, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to the victims, their families, and the people of Israel,” said CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker.

“The world changed on 10/7, but what has not changed is our unwavering commitment to combat antisemitism in all its forms, to expose and denounce the hateful ideologies that fuel terror, and to advocate for policies that uphold justice and defend the U.S-Israel relationship,” Parker added.

*

Congregation Beth Israel, San Diego, Rabbi Jason Nevarez et al:

Today, after two long years, all of the remaining living hostages have been released from Gaza. Twenty souls – who have endured the unendurable – are finally free. And yet, we know their journey home is far from over.

We hold our breath alongside the families still waiting – yearning not for joyous reunions, but for the return of their beloveds’ remains, so they may at last be brought to rest in the embrace of their people. May they find sacred closure, knowing their loved ones will be honored and remembered within the holiness of our collective heart.

Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude to the administration, nations, leaders, and negotiators who have brought together this complex plan to end the war. We also give thanks for every person who refused to look away, for mercy that allows us to exhale again, and for hope that has outlasted despair.

Tomorrow night, join us as we gather for Simchat Torah, where we will dance and rejoice with our Torahs. As we also hold space for this unique moment, we invite all who have carried hostage tags and yellow pins close to their hearts to bring them as we offer a blessing of release, transforming these small tokens of longing into a collective of memory and hope.

May the Source of Life bless the freed and their loved ones with strength, comfort those who mourn, and guide us all toward peace and healing.

With gratitude and prayer, Rabbi Jason Nevarez; Rabbi Cantor Jeremy Gimbel; Rabbi Cantor Arlene Bernstein; Rabbi Elana Ackerman Hirsch; John Lefter, President; and Lesley Mills, Executive Director.

*

Democratic Majority for Israel, Brian Romick, President and CEO: Today, we are relieved and filled with emotion that the remaining living hostages have finally been reunited with their loved ones after enduring an unimaginable two-year nightmare. This is a moment for the world to unite in celebration.

For those families who will receive the remains of their loved ones, our hearts continue to break for you. We pray that today brings a measure of closure after your profound loss. Hamas must uphold the agreement and swiftly release the hostages’ remains to their families.

While there are many details and challenges to be worked out for the ceasefire to enter the next phase, we are optimistic that this moment will usher in an end to the fighting and a surge in needed humanitarian aid. We commend Israel for making impossible choices to reach this deal.

As the implementation phase moves forward, President Trump and his administration must ensure that all elements of his plan are executed without delay or setback, especially ending the terror Hamas has inflicted on the people of the region for far too long.

*

Hadassah, Carol Ann Schwartz, President: Today we rejoice that the remaining 20 living hostages have finally been freed and reunited with their families. We recognize they have a challenging physical and mental rehabilitation process ahead and we embrace them as they work to reclaim their lives. Our joy is tempered as we share in the deep sorrow of the bereaved families who await their loved ones killed in captivity. May our collective strength and love hold them.

For over two years, we have prayed and advocated for the safety and freedom of the men, women and children who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. We have celebrated every hostage release. We have wept and grieved for those murdered. And we have held our breath waiting for every last one to be returned.

Today, we exhale, though we cannot do so fully until all 48 hostages are back in Israel. Our hearts are with all who have suffered terrible loss, all the survivors, whose spirit and resilience have been a miracle, and the hostage families who have been unflinching in their fight to bring them all home.

Hadassah thanks our leaders in the United States, leaders in Israel and around the globe, and the negotiators for pushing for an end to this nightmare.

We look ahead with hope to the healing and recovery of the people of Israel and to the promise of peace.

*

Israeli-American Council: After two long and painful years, the day we have all prayed for has arrived. The return of Israeli hostages brings to a close an excruciating ordeal for the citizens of Israel and the Jewish world.

We are overjoyed for the families who are finally reunited with their loved ones, and we pray for a speedy recovery for those hostages in critical condition. Our hearts ache for the families who must now mourn those who were cruelly taken from them.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Israel, whether in times of challenge or triumph.

We extend our deepest thanks to President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their leadership in bringing is to this moment. We are profoundly grateful for President Trump and his administration’s unwavering commitment to the Jewish People and the State of Israel. And we salute the brave militaries of both countries for their strength and sacrifices.

*

Jewish Community Relations Council (San Francisco) Bay Area, Tyler Gregory, CEO: “Today, we join the citizens of Israel, the Jewish people, and all of humanity in celebrating the release of the final living hostages, who are returning home after enduring unimaginable torment. At the same time, we mourn the men and women whose lives were taken by Hamas during 736 days in brutal captivity, and pray that the remaining bodies will soon be brought home.

“We hope this moment also brings some relief to the civilians of Gaza, who have endured immense hardship. They deserve to rebuild their neighborhoods and livelihoods after being caught in two years of crossfire between Hamas and Israel.

“Finally, we thank President Trump and the delegations from the United States, Israel, and the region, whose pivotal efforts made this agreement possible. While we cannot predict the future, we hope this agreement will lead to lasting peace and security along Israel’s southern border, the disarmament and removal of Hamas from power, and a new beginning for Israelis and Gazans. May today begin a long overdue healing process for us all.

*

Jewish Democratic Council of America, Halie Soifer, CEO: Today marks a moment of long-awaited relief, joy, and celebration as the remaining living hostages were returned to Israel. JDCA is celebrating the release of all 20 living hostages and eagerly awaiting the return of all 28 deceased hostages, and is grateful to President Trump for making it possible with his 20-point plan for peace. After 738 days, the return of the hostages creates an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza and begin the difficult but necessary work of rebuilding Gaza and ensuring a brighter future for Israelis and Palestinians.

Since October 7, Israelis and Jews around the world have endured unimaginable pain, loss, and fear. We continue to mourn the more than 1,200 murdered on October 7 and in captivity, as well as the IDF soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Gaza, and innocent Palestinian civilians whose lives were lost. Rebuilding trust and restoring hope will be an essential part of the path forward – one that requires compassion, accountability, and a shared commitment to peace.

Today marks the beginning of what will require a broader, integrated effort to lay the foundation for rebuilding in Gaza, including the demilitarization and relinquishing of power by Hamas. Once a final agreement is reached on the next phase of this ceasefire, the United States, Israel, and regional partners must immediately scale up humanitarian aid and work to rebuild Gaza, while ensuring Israel’s lasting security.

The only path to durable peace is one in which Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in two states with dignity and safety for all, and JDCA supports efforts toward that end.

*

Jewish Future Promise, Hadara Ishak, President and Chief Operating Officer: Today, as we welcome the safe return of hostages who have endured unimaginable suffering, we feel deep relief, gratitude, and humility. This moment is one of profound significance, a testament to the strength of faith, the power of persistence, and the impact of courageous leadership.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Trump for his decisive leadership and unwavering commitment to securing the release of the hostages and advancing the peace process.

Yet our celebration is tempered by remembrance. We will never forget the hostages who did not return, the atrocities they endured in captivity, or the families who continue to wait. We honor Israel’s fallen and wounded soldiers, heroes whose courage, sacrifice, and resilience will forever live in the heart of the Jewish people.

This is not an ending, but a moment of renewal, a call for vigilance, accountability, and enduring unity. True peace requires both justice and memory.

At Jewish Future Promise, we reaffirm our mission: to secure the Jewish future through action, education, and purpose. Our promise begins in remembrance but lives in what we teach, how we give, and the legacy we build for those who follow.

We invite our allies of every faith and background to stand with us in ensuring that justice, compassion, and human dignity prevail. “Never Again” must be more than a vow across time; it must be a living promise, acted upon with courage, gratitude, and unwavering belief in a shared humanity.

May this moment renew our hope, strengthen our unity, and inspire us to build a safer and prouder Jewish future, together. Am Yisrael Chai.”

New Israel Fund, Daniel Sokatch, CEO: People in Tel Aviv and Gaza City have been celebrating and dancing in the streets. As I watch the powerful videos of them smiling and cheering, I can’t help but feel their joy—and some genuine hope.

It is an immense relief to see hostages and their loved ones finally being reunited. Einav Zangauker, who stood every day demanding the release of her son, who was nicknamed “Mother Lioness” for her unyielding efforts, and who received NIF’s Truth to Power prize last year, can finally see and touch and hold her son, Matan.

This is the joy, the relief, that we are all feeling today. Because they are finally home.

Today we exhale—Israelis, Palestinians, and all of us who have ached every day at the needless destruction wrought by this terrible war. If it were up to the extremists in Israel’s government, the war would still be dragging on, and more Gazans, Israeli soldiers, and hostages would die.

That’s why, more than anything else, I feel gratitude for all of the activists and protestors who refused to give up. Without the constant pressure from the Israeli street, this deal would not have happened. We can take heart from everyone who stood for shared humanity, from NIF grantees like the Hostage Families Forum, who refused to lose faith and who did not allow their government a moment of quiet.

At the same time, we know the road ahead will not be an easy one. Too many hostages will never have the chance to hug their families. Too many Gazans have been killed, wounded, or displaced, and Gaza will need to be rebuilt. Israelis and Palestinians will need to heal. There is still so much work to do.

Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we organize.

We’ve learned today that wherever there is a struggle, there is hope. Wherever we put energy towards change, there is hope. Wherever we lend our solidarity, our voice, our resources, there is hope.

*

Republican Jewish Coalition: In his first term, President Trump trailblazed a path of peace in the Middle East with the historic Abraham Accords. Today, due to the righteous leadership and relentless efforts of President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and their incredible teams, all of the hostages are coming home and the war that Hamas started on October 7th is at its end.

This remarkable achievement cements President Trump’s enduring legacy as the most pro-Israel President in U.S. history, and as the Peacemaker President.

We applaud Israel for awarding President Trump with their country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Honor. No one is more deserving of this distinction.

Today, President Trump became just the fourth U.S. President to ever address the Israeli Knesset, and the first since 2008. In his remarks, President Trump made it clear that the U.S.-Israel relationship is stronger than ever before:

“The cruelty of October 7th struck to the core of humanity itself. The United States of America grieved alongside you, and we mourned for our own citizens who were so viciously taken. To all the families whose lives were forever changed by the atrocities of that day, and to all the people of Israel, please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows—NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN.”

“The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since October 7th should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure. The State of Israel is strong—and it will live and thrive forever.”

We will never forget the 1,200 men, women, and children murdered on October 7, 2023. We will always remember the heroic IDF soldiers who gave their lives, and who were wounded, in defense of Israel–because of their courage and sacrifice, we have reached this momentous day.

God bless America, God bless Israel, and God bless the U.S.-Israel alliance.

*

Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking (Democratic) Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee: I am thrilled to welcome today’s release of hostages whose families have waited far too long to be reunited with their loved ones. This moment offers hope amid immense suffering, and I am grateful to the Trump Administration and our partners in Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts that made this progress possible.

As we mark this step forward, I also remember and grieve with the families of those whose lives have been lost. May their memory be a blessing.

I call on all parties to seize this moment and press forward on all diplomatic efforts to secure the next phase of the agreement so Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security and dignity.

*

Simon Wiesenthal Center: The Simon Wiesenthal Center expresses profound relief and gratitude that all 20 surviving hostages have been released and returned home to Israel. We await the return of the 28 slain hostages whose bodies still remain in Gaza.

After more than two years of anguish, uncertainty, and prayer, the hostage families are finally reunited with their loved ones. Their courage, faith, and persistence have embodied the strength of the Israeli people and the human spirit itself. They refused to give up hope, even when much of the world looked away.

“We embrace our brothers and sisters on this long-awaited homecoming. We mourn those who did not return, victims of the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust, and we commit to preserving their memory,” said Jim Berk, Simon Wiesenthal Center CEO. “Since October 7, 2023, more than 900 Israeli soldiers have also fallen in battle, expanding the heavy burden of bereavement for the Jewish state and world Jewry. These bereft families and loved ones, too, are in our hearts today.”

For the past two years, the Israeli Defense Forces has fought in a highly complex urban environment against an enemy that sought to maximize Palestinian deaths even as the Israeli military dropped thousands of leaflets and made hundreds of thousands of phone calls in an attempt to separate innocent civilians from Hamas terrorists. Without the valor and sacrifices of the soldiers of the IDF, Hamas would never have agreed to this deal.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center also echoes the bipartisan recognition of U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in successfully brokering this ceasefire, bringing the release of our hostages and relief to Gaza’s civilian population.

“As the freed hostages return to their homes and communities, we are reminded of another generation liberated from unspeakable darkness,” Berk added. “Like the survivors of the camps who walked free in 1945, these men and women bear witness to what hatred can do when the world remains silent. The Jewish people have known captivity before; we have also known redemption.”

To the international community: This moment marks both an end and a beginning: the close of an agonizing chapter and the start of the long, difficult work of rebuilding lives, communities, and trust. As we start the path forward, we call on those who have previously excused Hamas’s violence or dismissed Israel’s suffering to join in fostering a path to peace and stability on both sides of this conflict.

Never again must mean never again, for anyone, anywhere.

*

Technion, Uri Sivan, President: With boundless joy at the return of the hostages to their families, and with deep sorrow for all the loss and bereavement, the Technion looks toward the new year as a time of renewal, healing, and hope.

After two years in which we never lost faith, the day we longed for has finally arrived.

The Technion family takes great pride in its sons and daughters who serve in the reserves and in the security forces, and in the long-standing contribution of the Technion and its alumni to Israel’s security, as well as the tremendous dedication of all members of the Technion community whose strength and resilience sustain the institution in times of crisis and hardship. Together, we will continue along the path of education, research, and teaching for the sake of the State of Israel.

*

United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism: We share in the profound joy and relief felt across Israel and the Jewish world as the final 20 living hostages return home after 738 days and are reunited with their families. For two years, we have carried them in our hearts, held space for them in our communities, and kept their names on our lips. As we celebrate their freedom, we also pray for their physical and spiritual healing. And we mourn those hostages who were murdered, send comfort to their bereaved families, and pray that all of their bodies will soon be returned for proper burial and honor.

This moment reflects Israel’s commitment to the enduring Jewish value of Pidyon Shvuyim—the redemption of captives—our sacred duty to do all we can to bring our people home.

We are grateful to President Donald Trump and to the many leaders and negotiators whose efforts made this possible. While we know there are many challenges ahead, may this moment mark the beginning of a new era in which Israelis and Palestinians alike move beyond the war of the past two years and live with security and dignity.

As we welcome home these beloved souls and conclude the holiday of Sukkot, we recall the prayer we recite each evening, “Ufros aleinu sukkat sh’lomekha – May You spread over us Your canopy of peace.”

*

World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder, President: Today, we welcome home twenty brave human beings who were forced to endure the unimaginable.

“This is the moment that the people of Israel and Jews across the diaspora have prayed for, fought for, and refused to stop believing in. It is what their families have dreamed of every single day since October 7, 2023.

“We owe this achievement to the resilience of our people — forged through thousands of years of persecution and antisemitism — and to the unwavering commitment of the United States and President Trump to defend the Jewish state and to uphold the principle that terror must never be rewarded. We must also acknowledge the critical role played by the Arab and Muslim nations – Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt – that brought Hamas to the negotiating table.

“This is a time to rejoice, but we remain incomplete as we await the return of the 28 hostages who perished during their cruel captivity.

“We cannot allow Hamas to exploit or evade this agreement. The international community must finally put an end to the decades of terror and retribution that have strangled the people of Gaza. Hamas must now be disarmed, it can play no role in the future of the Palestinian people, and every last hostage must be brought home.

*

Zaka Tel Aviv, Yoni Gilboa, Director: Today, Israel is breathing again. The remaining living hostages have finally returned home — a miracle that fills our hearts with gratitude and tears. Yet even in this moment of relief, uncertainty shadows the horizon. The question now is not only what we have regained, but what comes next.

The new deal that secured the hostages’ freedom also raises deep concerns. Hundreds of dangerous terrorists convicted of brutal attacks on Israeli civilians have been released. Many fear this may echo the tragic aftermath of the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal, when freed terrorists returned to orchestrate new atrocities, culminating in the horrors of October 7. Israel faces the grim reality that Hamas may remain intact, rearming and regrouping under the protection of a fragile ceasefire. The core issues have been deferred, leaving the future uncertain and the threat of renewed terror ever-present.

In these volatile moments, Zaka Tel-Aviv stands ready, prepared for any emergency, any tragedy, at any hour. Our volunteers continue to train, equip, and respond with unwavering dedication, ensuring that when disaster strikes, every life is treated with dignity and every victim with compassion. Whether in the aftermath of terror, tragedy, or natural disaster, Zaka’s teams bring order, care, and sacred respect to the most painful moments of our nation’s story.

*

Zionist Organization of America, Mort Klein, National President: The incredible joy for the twenty living hostages who were released today, is deeply marred by other developments.

Palestinian Arabs in Gaza and Judea-Samaria are celebrating the release of almost 2,000 dangerous Palestinian Arab terrorists, many of whom murdered innocent Jews. Hamas immediately mobilized 7,000 Hamas members to “cleanse Gaza of outlaws and collaborators with Israel” – meaning to reassert control over Gaza and execute and kidnap dozens of rivals; and appointed Hamas terror commanders as Gazan governors.

Hamas has reasserted its murderous control in the almost fifty percent of Gaza; executed and kidnapped dozens of other Gazans; and issued statements adamantly refusing to disarm.

Hamas has also already started to steal food aid.

Hamas is thus already violating the basic tenets of the Trump deal that call for Hamas’ disarmament and removal from Gazan governance. The situation is reminiscent of Hamas seizing control of Gaza and killing rivals following Israel’s departure in 2005.

*

Roundup by San Diego Jewish World staff. This article is republished from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.