QUOTE OF THE DAY: CHARLIE SYKES ON WHO WILL SAVE DEMOCRACY

Our Quote of the Day comes from Charlie Sykes on who will save democracy:

No one is coming to save us. Not the courts. Not Congress. Not the media. Keep that in mind as protesters gather tomorrow across the country.

It’s not hyperbole to say that the public is the last guardrail standing.

And, while the rallies are officially called “No Kings,’” this is rather unfair to royalty. A more appropriate handle would be, ‘No Thugs.”