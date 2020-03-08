Quarter of Italians on lockdown as virus sweeps globe
Rome (AFP) – A quarter of Italy’s population was in lockdown Sunday as the government announced a spike in deaths and took drastic steps to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus sweeping the globe, while Iran recorded another 49 deaths and the national airline suspended flights to Europe. Italy’s COVID-19 death count rose 133 inside 24 hours to 366, more than any other country outside China.The outbreak has now killed some 3,700 people and infected more than 105,000 in more than 100 countries and territories, with France notably announcing it has topped 1,000 cases with 19 deaths. Italy’s…