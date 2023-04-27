PUTIN’S DROOK

by Don Hermann

DROOK.

You just learned to speak a word in Russian. One of the ways to say Friend.

POSSIBILITY. The following could happen. Or maybe will happen.



A MEMO FROM VLADIMIR PUTIN

Comrade Tucker Carlson, you are my Drook. The Opportunity Door is wide open to you.

I realize that America’s loss is Russia’s gain. Don’t believe those fake press reports. Things are going along just as planned. In fact the negative news about us works to our advantage. Lower expectations.

The Russian people know the real truth. They’re living it. We take care of them. They take care of us, in the government.

Keep in mind that we follow the following way of life. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.

And my needs are substantial.

America is not the country it was. We thank Donald Trump for that. The trust factor is on shaky ground. It affects friendship and especially will have an enormous impact on business.

As you can imagine, we keep a close eye on events all over the world. We’re tuned into you and your unwavering support. Plus our capabilities are second to none in areas of guiding policies and elections to our advantage.

I have learned over the course of my life that two emotions are critical to maintaining control. HATE. And FEAR. You could say they have been very effective tools in maintaining my way of life.

Your three million plus followers on TV has been quite impressive. A lot of influence there. I’m also appreciative of your defense of me. And our war with Ukraine. And placing the responsibility where it belongs: with Joe Biden.

It’s obvious that you’re accustomed to the fine ways of life. I’m extending my hand to you and your family with an invitation to join my inner circle here in Russia and enjoy the benefits only a very few are eligible to enjoy.

Vladimir Putin (DROOK)

Possibilities can become Probabilities.