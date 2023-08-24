PRIDE MURDER

Laura Ann Carleton was shot and killed for flying a Pride flag.

Carleton, who was 66 years old and the mother of nine, was murdered inside her clothing store, Mag.Pi, in Cedar Glenn, California on Friday. The San Bernardino County sheriff said the suspect had torn down the Pride flag and “yelled many homophobic slurs at Carleton” before shooting her. The weapon used was a 9mm semi-automatic pistol which was not registered to him. Police killed the suspect during a shootout about a mile from the crime.

Carlton was a straight friend to the LGBTQ+ community. While the gunman pulled the trigger, Republicans are accomplices.

Republicans are hateful bigoted stupid creatures. In Marvel’s The Avengers, Thor Odinson references Bilgesnipes, a destructive species in his home world of Asgard, saying, “They are repulsive and trample everything in their path.” Asgard has Bilgesnipes, Earth has Republicans who also trample everything in their path, then yee-haw about it.

Much like their violent rhetoric inspiring and motivating terrorist attacks on the Capitol, an FBI field office, pipe bombs mailed, and death threats sent mailed to Democrats, judges, and grand jurors, Republican hate speech has inspired attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

Have Republicans not learned anything from the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 which was inspired by their hate agenda, or do they just not care?

When a man broke into Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer, Republicans immediately started conspiracy theories and celebrated. They didn’t take any responsibility for their years of attacking Nancy Pelosi. They’re already spreading lies about this attack in California.

Republicans like Ron DeSantis have created bigoted homophobic laws to appeal to their hateful masses. Laws have been created in red states that prohibit teachers from saying the word “gay,” prohibit healthcare for trans individuals, and even ban drag queen performers. The so-called War on Woke is going to make us a very regressive nation with closed minds. For Republicans, again, yee-haw.

For us, the challenge is preventing weasel troglodytes from turning our nation into a theocracy dictatorship. For them, the challenge is to out-hate each other.

Until Republicans stop their hate agenda, terrorist attacks by Americans on Americans will continue. Since Republicans never take responsibility for their actions, the attacks will continue.

