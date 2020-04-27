Pet adoptions, fosters skyrocket in US amid pandemic
Los Angeles (AFP) – Animals shelters across the United States are emptying out thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, as people confined to their homes are adopting or fostering animals in droves.”We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, which partners with some 400 shelters nationwide.”The fostering and adoptions have just been through the roof,” she told AFP. “Every shelter is reporting out the same thing. It’s amazing to see how many lives have been saved.”Block said as the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, shelters — man…