Out of toilet paper? We’ve got some solutions and some precautions
TP or not TP?That is the question many of are asking as we contemplate shelves empty of toilet paper.Even though the use of toilet paper hasn’t increased because of the coronavirus crisis, there’s been panic buying, hoarding, empty shelves at the stores and even reports of theft from rest stops and restaurants, when they were still open.There shouldn’t be a shortage.Manufacturers say they’re churning out toilet paper as fast as they can. Yet U.S. sales of toilet paper soared 213% for the one-week period ending March 14 compared with the same week a year ago, according to the Nielsen market tra…